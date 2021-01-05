PONDER — There is an old adage in basketball that good defense leads to easy offense.
And if there were one team in the state of Texas that embodied that particular phrase, it would be the Ponder Lady Lions. From the opening tip, Ponder’s relentless full-court press puts immense pressure on teams to play virtually perfect.
When their opponents don’t, the Lady Lions typically take advantage — as was the case on Tuesday night.
Ponder forced more than 20 first-half turnovers and built a staggering 54-point halftime lead, cruising to an 87-25 win over Valley View.
“Even if we don’t get steals, [the full-court press] fuels the way we want to play, which is fast,” Ponder coach Jimmy Avery said. “We get to speed up our opponent. A lot of girls teams play better if they get to walk the ball down the court and set it up. We try to get the pace going real fast. If we can get some steals off it, that’s just gravy.”
Within the first few minutes of the game, Ponder already had a 24-3 lead. The Lady Lions’ defense wreaked havoc on Valley View, forcing nine turnovers in the first quarter alone.
Later in the second quarter, Tate Wells jumped a passing lane and finished in transition to give Ponder a 48-4 lead. That became a recurring theme for the Lady Lions, which turned Valley View’s mistakes into easy baskets at the other end.
“We hustle a lot,” Wells said. “We have a lot of heart. That really helps us to get into the game and have a lot of energy to keep pressing the whole game.”
Wells and Karly Ivy led all scorers with 18 points each. Kassi Ballard added 16 points and Chloe Poole chipped in nine.
Wells knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half while Ivy hit several open shots to help extend the Lady Lions’ massive lead.
“Their skills and their confidence are just growing every time they play,” Avery said of Wells and Ivy. “They’re juniors now. They’ve been playing for us since they were freshmen. You can see it now. By the time they’re 16 and 17 years old, they feel like they can conquer the world.
“They’re very crucial to our team, obviously.”
Ponder improved to 16-3 overall and 6-0 in District 10-3A with the victory.
The Lady Lions’ only three losses this season have come against Class 6A Guyer and Class 4A Bridgeport and Decatur. Ponder has already beaten 6A Keller, Class 5A Lake Dallas and 4A Argyle, which nearly won its sixth straight state title last year.
As of Monday’s latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A poll, the Lady Lions were ranked No. 19 in the state.
And while there is still plenty of the season left, Avery believes this year’s group has the potential to be special.
“We play a tremendously tough schedule just to make them tougher, meaner, stronger — whatever words you want to use,” Avery said. “It’s paid off. As long as we can stay healthy, I think we’ve got a chance to do some special things. We don’t have a lot of size, but we make up for it with a lot of heart.”