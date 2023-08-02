Ponder’s football program is set to begin a new era this fall under first-year coach Marcus Schulz.
The former leader of Humble High’s program takes over for Kyle Cooper, who departed for La Grange this offseason after posting a 7-13 record in two years leading the Lions. High-scoring offenses and defensive struggles defined his tenure as the program was unable to end a playoff drought that dates back to 2016.
Schulz will look to change that this fall as he has aimed to establish a new culture since taking over in April. A solid group of returners alongside a plethora of newcomers should help in that regard after leading Ponder to its second straight state 7-on-7 appearance over the summer.
How well that success translates this fall remains to be seen, but it’s a promising sign for an intriguing Lions squad nonetheless.
Peacock hauled in 104 passes for 1,559 yards and 17 touchdowns across 10 games, leading the way in an up-tempo offense that saw the college-bound Clifton Cooper throw for more than 4,000 yards. Peacock’s contributions were a key factor in the Lions averaging nearly 45 points per game.
Losing Cooper and the team’s next three most productive receivers is certainly a tough blow to the passing game, but Peacock is set to be a cornerstone of what should be a more balanced offense.
Team strength
Peacock anchors a wide receiver room that is perhaps the Lions’ strongest position group across the board.
Fellow senior Cooper Reynolds looks poised to take on a bigger role after tallying 24 catches for 214 yards and one touchdown last season. Sophomore Terrize “TJ” Mills is another name to watch at both wide receiver and defensive back after he saw some success on the state qualifying 7-on-7 squad.
Even beyond the receivers, senior Brannock Sorensen could be a factor as in the passing game at tight end after posting 18 catches for 146 yards last season.
Perhaps the most important question is who will be delivering the ball after Cooper’s departure to Henderson State. Schulz said sophomores Gage Ersch and Tyson Price are set to compete for the job during fall practice.
Price moved to Ponder after starting at Valley View last year, where he notched 1,367 passing yards, 157 rushing yards, 24 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games. Ersch turned some heads at the state 7-on-7 tournament as he and Peacock “made defenses look silly,” according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Greg Tepper.
The effectiveness of whichever signal caller ultimately wins out will go a long way toward determining Ponder’s ceiling.
Area of concern
Inexperience is perhaps the biggest area of concern for the Lions heading into the 2023 season.
Ponder brings back less than half of its 45 lettermen from last year after sustaining some key losses on both sides of the ball. Cooper, wide receiver Mitchell Nuziard, offensive lineman Ty Drager, defensive lineman Steven Carmona and linebacker Trey Kysiak all depart after earning all-area honors.
Nine sophomores were part of the state 7-on-7 squad, and plenty of younger players will be asked to play key roles on Friday nights. Adapting to playing at the varsity level within the new coaching staff’s schemes could certainly lead to some early growing pains.
“A lot of those guys haven’t been tested under the lights. It might be fast early on,” Schulz said. “We’re trying to practice as fast as we can and put them in as many situations as possible in practice to get them there.
“They’re going to have to rise to the occasion, for sure.”
Game of the year
No game on the schedule will hold quite as much importance to the Ponder community as its battle with local rival Krum.
Less than eight miles separate the two cities’ high schools, both of which share similar backgrounds as traditional basketball powers that are both relatively young on the football side. It’s a matchup that could once again be must-watch football if last year’s meeting is any indication.
Some significant departures on both sides leave the two teams in similar positions heading into the season. The game could serve not only as an early indicator of which team is better positioned to end a six-year playoff drought, but also a chance for Schulz’s squad to make an early statement of intent.
