Ponder helmet logo

Ponder’s football program is set to begin a new era this fall under first-year coach Marcus Schulz.

Ponder's 2023 Schedule

Date Opponent Time
Sept. 1 at FW Dunbar 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Krum 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 Godley 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 Paradise* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 St. Pius X 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Pilot Point* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 Boyd* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Peaster* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 Brock* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Whitesboro* 7:30 p.m.
*District 4-3A DI

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0