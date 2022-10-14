Ponder helmet logo

Coming into its showdown with Boyd 0-2 in district play and desperately needing a win for its postseason hopes, Ponder came up just short in a 49-42 loss to the Yellow Jackets.

The Lions trailed 21-7 at halftime before a third-quarter push had the game tied at 35 heading into the final frame. From there, Boyd pulled ahead with 9:22 to play before Ponder quarterback Clifton Cooper ran in from a yard out to tie the game at the 4:28 mark.

