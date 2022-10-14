Coming into its showdown with Boyd 0-2 in district play and desperately needing a win for its postseason hopes, Ponder came up just short in a 49-42 loss to the Yellow Jackets.
The Lions trailed 21-7 at halftime before a third-quarter push had the game tied at 35 heading into the final frame. From there, Boyd pulled ahead with 9:22 to play before Ponder quarterback Clifton Cooper ran in from a yard out to tie the game at the 4:28 mark.
Ponder succumbed to one last Yellow Jacket scoring drive, though, as they punched it in a 5-yard run to set the final margin with 2:10 to play.
Cooper threw for 334 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on the night, adding 25 carries for 119 yards and three scores on the ground. Wide receiver Case Peacock paced the group with 15 catches for 189 yards and the lone score through the air.
The defeat also marked the Lions' (3-4, 0-3) fourth consecutive loss as they have struggled to find success since their hot start to nondistrict play. With games remaining against Whitesboro (6-1, 3-1) and 3A-DI No. 10 Brock (3-4, 3-0), their playoff chances likely hinge on upsetting both teams in addition to knocking off Peaster (1-6, 0-3) next week.
