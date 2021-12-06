Ponder boys bb
SADLER - Ponder cruised to a For the Love of the Game Tournament championship on Saturday, downing Gunter 66-42 at S&S Consolidated High School.

The Lions (8-1), who won by double-digit margins in each of their four tournament games, were paced by Tyler Long.

The 6-foot-5 senior had 12 points in the championship round and totaled a team-high 52 points in tournament play.

Juke Kelley (tournament MVP) added 12 points and Hayes Hutcherson had 10 points in Saturday's title game.

Ponder also downed Denison JV (63-18), Gainesville (75-48) and McKinney Boyd JV (60-49) at the three-day tournament.

Ponder hosts rival Krum on Tuesday. 

