Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable..
A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 6, 2021 @ 9:36 pm
SADLER - Ponder cruised to a For the Love of the Game Tournament championship on Saturday, downing Gunter 66-42 at S&S Consolidated High School.
The Lions (8-1), who won by double-digit margins in each of their four tournament games, were paced by Tyler Long.
The 6-foot-5 senior had 12 points in the championship round and totaled a team-high 52 points in tournament play.
Juke Kelley (tournament MVP) added 12 points and Hayes Hutcherson had 10 points in Saturday's title game.
Ponder also downed Denison JV (63-18), Gainesville (75-48) and McKinney Boyd JV (60-49) at the three-day tournament.
Ponder hosts rival Krum on Tuesday.