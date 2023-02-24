A sluggish start to its area round playoff game with Gunter left Ponder facing an 18-14 halftime deficit Friday with its season seemingly in jeopardy.
The Lions came out of the halftime break with a vengeance, though, outscoring the Tigers 14-3 in the third period, including a 10-0 run to open the frame, earning a lead they would never relinquish.
"Going into the third quarter, we truly believed we had this — it's the only thing you can think," Ponder senior forward Tyler Long said. "The defensive stops, coming out and getting stops, winning every possession mattered. Shots started falling like we knew was going to happen."
Long played a key part in the turnaround, scoring Ponder's first five points of the second half on a 3-point shot and a pair of free throws. Those points quickly flipped the score from a four-point deficit to a 19-18 lead, sparking the Lions' surge the rest of the way.
"It felt like the momentum swung as soon as he hit the free throw to put us up 19-18," Ponder coach JD Sullivan said. "Our defensive energy increased after that … it wasn't like we played bad defensively in the first half, but our energy, you could feel it after we took the lead."
With the win, No. 8-ranked Ponder (31-5) advances to the regional quarterfinals to face No. 1 Dallas Madison on either Monday or Tuesday with time, date and location of the contest to be determined.
Game summary
A lethargic first period saw the Lions take an early 3-0 lead before Gunter rode a 6-0 run to an eventual 9-6 lead after a quarter. The second period went back-and-forth as the teams exchanged baskets, but Ponder ultimately ended the half four points behind thanks to a last-second 3-pointer by the Tigers.
It was virtually all Lions from there as they outscored Gunter 32-8 over the final two quarters of the contest. They led 28-21 after three periods of play and opened the final frame on a 16-3 run capped off by a Long dunk that helped put the game away for good.
Heading into Round 3, Sullivan knows his team will need an improved effort and more complete performance to have a chance at knocking off the top-ranked Trojans.
"We have to communicate," Sullivan said. "Our energy level goes up when we communicate, our confidence goes up when we communicate, we have fewer mistakes on defense when we communicate."
Standout players
Long, one of the Lions' most consistent contributors throughout the season, delivered when his team needed it most in tying for the game-high with 15 points. Timber Crider and Javien Gonzalez added 10 points apiece on the night, each knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.
Kade Irons chipped in five points, while Jashawn Taylor added two to round out the scoring effort.
What's next?
Ponder knows it faces a tough task in taking on Madison, the TABC's top-ranked 3A squad and defending state champion.
The matchup presents a rematch of last year's regional quarterfinal bout between the teams, which Madison won 62-43 on its way to winning the 3A state title. The Lions are excited for the opportunity to turn the tide this time around.
"They're definitely a tough team, knocked us out of the third round last year, state champs," Long said. "They're going to be tough. All we have to do is stay motivated and see what happens. Every game is more motivation, it's one step closer to the final goal."
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.