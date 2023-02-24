Ponder celebration
Buy Now

From left, Ponder's Javien Gonzalez, Kade Irons, Case Peacock and Tyler Long celebrate as their team took command against Gunter in the second half Friday.

 Al Key/For the DRC

A sluggish start to its area round playoff game with Gunter left Ponder facing an 18-14 halftime deficit Friday with its season in jeopardy.

Ponder defense
Buy Now

Ponder's Kade Irons, left, and Timber Crider play tough defense on Gunter's Jackson Burrkholder during their playoff game at Ryan High School on Friday.
Ponder rebound
Buy Now

Ponder's Case Peacock, left, and Tyler Long battle Gunter's Brady Harris for a rebound.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0