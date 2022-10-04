Philomina Klotz graphic
Buy Now

Ponder's Philomina Klotz helped lead the Lady Lions to a 3-0 sweep of Whitesboro Tuesday night with 9 kills. She has been a key part of Ponder's 7-1 start to district play.

 John Fields/DRC

PONDER — Rallying from some early struggles helped Ponder knock off Whitesboro in three sets Tuesday for its third consecutive district win.

Although the Lady Lions ultimately swept the match, they were not always as in control as the final result might indicate. They took a timeout trailing 19-18 late in the first set after surrendering a 3-0 run to the Ladycats.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you