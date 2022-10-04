PONDER — Rallying from some early struggles helped Ponder knock off Whitesboro in three sets Tuesday for its third consecutive district win.
Although the Lady Lions ultimately swept the match, they were not always as in control as the final result might indicate. They took a timeout trailing 19-18 late in the first set after surrendering a 3-0 run to the Ladycats.
A 5-0 push out of the timeout, though, helped Ponder take the set 25-22 and grab the momentum for good.
“Really just to calm down,” said coach Stormi Snider of what she told players during the timeout. “I always tell them just one pass, one set, one swing. Sometimes they just overload themselves and kind of jump the gun and don’t slow things down. Sometimes they just need to take a mental break and that’s what helped them in that moment.”
With the win, Ponder (23-14, 7-1 in district) maintained its second place position in District 10-3A. The Lady Lions trail only Boyd (27-8, 8-0), which they lost a five-set match to earlier in district play.
Ponder was led offensively by 9 kills apiece from Philomina Klotz and Olivia Todd, who also had 6 blocks and an ace. Jasmine Taylor led the defense with 20 digs along with 2 aces as Kaelyn McWilliams added 16 digs. Heather Crumpton chipped in 11 assists and four digs.
A back-and-forth first set saw the Lady Lions pull ahead to a 5-3 lead early before Whitesboro (9-14, 1-6) tightened it up to tie at 13, 14 and 15 and eventually took the lead. It went on a 3-0 run to lead 19-18 before Ponder’s late push to win the set.
“We realized that we can’t let them be that close to us. We just picked it up,” Klotz said. “Our defense [stepped up], we got our passes and then we were able to run different plays.”
The second set went heavily in the Lady Lions’ favor as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead and eventually were ahead 13-5 to force a Ladycats timeout. Ponder pulled ahead 19-9 on a key kill by Klotz, then a Todd block made it 22-11 before the Lady Lions won the set 25-12.
The third was a more competitive affair early on before Ponder pulled away a bit, helped by a Klotz kill that made it 11-7. Todd came through with a kill to help the Lady Lions maintain their margin at 17-13 before they finished off a 25-18 third set victory.
Next up for Ponder is a road showdown with Callisburg (23-10, 5-2) on Friday. The Lady Lions swept Callisburg earlier in their district slate after dropping a tournament game 2-0 to the Wildcats during nondistrict play.
Avenging its previous defeat to Boyd and capturing the district title is front of mind for Ponder as it continues through district competition.
“I know they’re not satisfied and they know I’m not satisfied because they know how good we can play, but they also know how bad we can play when we’re not all clicking,” Snider said. “For everybody to really be firing on all cylinders right now is really good for their confidence.”
