The Ponder Lady Lions kept their playoff hopes alive on Saturday against Pottsboro in the area round, as they used a steady offensive attack to capture a 60-45 win.
Early on the Lady Lions sputtered out of the gate offensively with just 11 points in the first quarter. However, Ponder flexed its muscles in the second quarter by outscoring Pottsboro 18-3 and taking a 29-16 lead into the halfway point. In the second half Ponder fired back with a 16-point third quarter and held off Pottsboro’s 21-point fourth quarter with 15 points of their own.
Tate Wells was superb for the Lady Lions with a 24-point effort while Karly Ivy and Kenzie Crider each tallied 10 points.
Up next, Ponder — with a 26-3 overall record — will face the winner of Maypearl and Raines in the region quarterfinals.