Ponder ISD announced Tuesday that it has hired Humble's Marcus Schulz to be its next head football coach.
Schulz takes over the role from Kyle Cooper, who led the Lions for the last two seasons before leaving in February to take over as La Grange's head football coach and athletic director. Cooper led Ponder to a 7-13 overall record in his time at the helm.
The Ponder ISD announced the news with posts to its Twitter and Facebook pages that include the following caption.
"We are excited to announce that Marcus Schulz will be joining the Lion Nation as our new head football coach! Coach Schulz is coming from Humble High School and has numerous years of head coaching and teaching experience to bring with him to Ponder HS."
Schulz makes the move to Class 3A school Ponder after spending the last two seasons leading 6A Humble. After a 2-8 campaign in 2021, Schulz led the Wildcats to an improved 5-5 record last fall.
A Sanger native, Schulz was some Sanger residents' favored candidate to take over as the Indians' head football coach and boys athletic director before Chad Rogers was hired in February. There was some controversy over Rogers being the ultimate choice over a candidate with strong local ties in Schulz.
Ponder's proximity to Schulz's hometown — the two cities' high schools are separated by less than 20 miles — appears to have been a factor in him taking the job.
“Ponder is in the early stages of becoming a football town,” Schulz told Dave Campbell's Texas Football. “They’ve been successful in a lot of sports. They’ve got a growing community that supports their athletics and school. I’ve got family in the area. I grew up nearby, and having the opportunity to be close to home was too good to pass up and was appealing for the entire family.”
Schulz, who played collegiate football at Austin College, began his coaching career as a secondary coach for two seasons at Gainesville High, including the school's 2005 state runner-up finish. He then spent two seasons on the staff at Sanger before making stops as the defensive coordinator at both Andrews and Hillsboro.
Schulz got his first head coaching gig in 2014 in taking over Splendora's program. His teams won just nine total games over his first four seasons before breaking through for a 10-2 campaign in 2018, notching the school's first 10-win season, fifth district title and first playoff win in the process.
After seven seasons at Splendora, Schulz spent the last two seasons leading Humble.
Schulz now takes over a Ponder program that has struggled to find success since its first season of varsity competition in 2010. The Lions have posted two seasons with winning records when it notched its lone playoff berths in 2014 and 2016, winning no more than one district game starting in 2017.
Some strong returning talent in the wide receivers room could help elevate the program next season under Schulz.
Although standout quarterback Clifton Cooper has graduated, Case Peacock and Mitchell Nuziard are two of the top 20 returning wide receivers in the state by receiving yards. Peacock posted 100 catches for 1,559 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Nuziard added 63 catches for 1,185 yards and 13 scores.
With Schulz now at the helm, the hope will be that he can build Ponder's program up in a similar manner to his exploits at Splendora and Humble.
