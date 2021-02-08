Mike Bowling spent the past two years attempting to get Ponder’s football program back on track.
The Lions’ head coach took over in February 2019 when he was promoted from offensive coordinator to replace former head coach Rusty Ballard. Ponder was coming off a 2-8 campaign in Ballard’s final year and turned to Bowling to help get the Lions back into the playoffs.
But on Monday, Bowling confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle he was resigning his post after two seasons at the helm. Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football was first to report the news.
Ponder went 3-7 each of the past two years and has not made the playoffs since 2016.
Despite this, Bowling said he felt the program is trending in the right direction.
“I would have loved to have had more wins this year,” Bowling said. “I think we probably should have won five games and had a chance to win some others. I told the team this — I thought this year was all about learning to compete. I thought they did that. I’m going to miss all those kids.
“Whoever gets that job is going to have a great group of seniors that had some good examples. I hate to leave, but I’m going to jump on that coach [Chad] Worrell train.”
Bowling said he will join Chad Worrell’s staff at El Campo as either the offensive or defensive coordinator. Worrell was hired as El Campo’s head coach in late January and was previously the head coach at Brock since the football program began in 2011.
Worrell guided Brock to a state championship in 2015 and made two state final appearances during his tenure.
“I had a chance to go with him to Brock a few years back, and I didn’t go,” Bowling said. “I’ve been kicking myself ever since. He called me when he was getting this deal and basically said, ‘Are you in?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m in on this one.’”
Bowling departs Ponder with a 6-14 career record.
The Lions started the 2020 season strong, going 2-1 in its first three games. One of those victories included a 43-34 win over Valley View, which was a Class 2A Division I state semifinalist in 2019.
But Ponder stumbled down the stretch, going 1-6 the rest of the season in district play to miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
The Lions had three players selected to the DRC’s 2020 All-Area football team. Seniors Chase Taylor, Cameron Carroll and Terrance Clark were each named to the second-team defense.
Bowling said ultimately, seeing the program start to improve made his decision to leave all the more challenging, but he was excited to get started in El Campo.
“It made it difficult,” Bowling said. “It’s hard to leave a 3A Division I head coaching job. I look at this as an opportunity to be a part of something special in El Campo. But it was tough.”