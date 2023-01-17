Mallory Hancock
Ponder guard Mallory Hancock (10) drives past Paradise guard Nevaeh Davis (23) during their game Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Ponder High in Ponder, Tx.

 Al Key/For the DRC

PONDER — In a game that was tied 21-21 at halftime, Paradise controlled the third quarter 20-3 to pull away from the Ponder girls basketball team as the Lady Lions fell 48-29 Tuesday at Ponder High.

The Lady Panthers were the lone squad to top the Lady Lions in the first round of District 10-3A play, winning a 49-30 affair. Completing the season sweep ensured Paradise (19-8, 8-0 in district) extended its district lead to two games ahead of the Lady Lions (10-17, 6-2) with six contests remaining in the regular season.

Emylie Baumann
Ponder guard Emylie Baumann (1) fights for a loose ball with Paradise forward Rylee Nichols (5) during their game Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Ponder High in Ponder, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

