PONDER — In a game that was tied 21-21 at halftime, Paradise controlled the third quarter 20-3 to pull away from the Ponder girls basketball team as the Lady Lions fell 48-29 Tuesday at Ponder High.
The Lady Panthers were the lone squad to top the Lady Lions in the first round of District 10-3A play, winning a 49-30 affair. Completing the season sweep ensured Paradise (19-8, 8-0 in district) extended its district lead to two games ahead of the Lady Lions (10-17, 6-2) with six contests remaining in the regular season.
In his first season at the helm, Ponder coach Rob Barker's squad has started to find its groove throughout district play after a slow start to the season.
"We've kind of found our identity, who we are and what we are," Barker said. "Once we hit district, we got on a little roll. We played Paradise tough the first time, and the same thing happened. They had a big third quarter and it kind of got away from us."
Game summary
A back-and-forth first half saw the Lady Lions jump out to an early 4-0 lead and maintain an 11-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter. They held a three-point lead down the stretch of an equally competitive second frame before a late Lady Panthers 3-pointer tied it up at 21 heading into halftime.
Paradise broke the game open with a 20-3 edge in the third quarter to lead 41-24 heading into the final frame as Presley Calhoun, one of Ponder's key players, picked up her fourth foul with 3:27 left in the frame. The Lady Panthers held that edge from there to finish off the victory.
"They're a physical defense," Barker said. "Their man-to-man pressure is physical. We didn't meet that physicality. When the officials are letting them get their hands all over us, then we have to adjust. It's just a part of the game we need to grow and get better at."
What's next?
The Lady Lions continue district play Friday, when they remain at home to host area rival Pilot Point. Ponder will look to rebound from just its second district loss when it faces the Lady Cats.
Improving how they handle man-to-man pressure after their struggles with it against Paradise is a key point of emphasis for the Lions moving forward.
"We have to get better at the man pressure, obviously," Barker said. "Individually, each individual player, we have to get better at our skills. We're a young team. We're starting a freshman and three sophomores.
"We'll see results if we just work hard and get better in practice."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.