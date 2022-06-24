Enjoying its first-ever trip to the state 7-on-7 tournament, Ponder made some waves Friday in College Station by advancing all the way to the semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Hitchcock.
The Lions’ improbable run came after going 1-2 in Thursday’s pool play portion of the Division II tournament, knocking off Pleasanton 27-21 while falling by double digits to Hamshire-Fannett and Graham. They caught fire Friday down at Veterans Memorial Park, however, winning three consecutive games over Cameron, Celina and Lago Vista.
“It was a great day. So proud of them,” coach Kyle Cooper said. “Started off with a great win over Cameron, [they have] the most wins in 3A in the state of Texas. … They started fast and did a great job, got some stops on defense early and were able to keep the scoring going. Just got us off to a great start to the day.”
Ponder took the opener from Cameron 41-28 before knocking off its next two opponents by just two points apiece. A 21-19 second round victory over four-time champions Celina meant the Lions knocked off the winningest team in the tournament’s history and the one with the most 7-on-7 titles of any school.
They followed that up with a 34-32 triumph against Lago Vista to clinch a semifinal spot alongside Hitchcock, Lorena and Wichita Falls. The Lions fell 32-20 to Hitchcock, which went on to run away from Lorena 33-6 for the state crown.
After going 4-6 during the 11-man season last fall, including a 1-6 record in District 4-3A (Division I), the Lions will look to rebound in 2022. They return a pair of key pieces on the offensive side in starting quarterback Clifton Cooper and leading wide receiver Case Peacock. The duo played a pivotal role in Ponder’s 7-on-7 success this summer.
A rising senior, Cooper threw for 2,535 yards and 24 touchdowns last season along with nine interceptions while rushing for 260 yards and four more scores. Peacock, who will be a junior this fall, racked up 72 catches for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdown grabs last season.
Advancing so deep in the tournament is something Kyle Cooper feels can benefit his team heading into the 11-on-11 season this fall.
“Ponder’s a fairly new football program, we have not had a ton of success,” Kyle Cooper said. “I’m a firm believer that confidence breeds success and success breeds confidence. When you come down and make a run like that, your kids start to believe and see what they can be and what they are.
“It just helps them believe and have confidence in themselves to see more success come Friday nights in the fall.”