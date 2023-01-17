Tyler Long
Ponder's Tyler Long (0) grabs a rebound over Paradise defenders during their game Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Ponder High in Ponder, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

PONDER — Dominating the third quarter made the difference for the Ponder boys basketball team as it notched a 57-36 win over Paradise Tuesday night at Ponder High.

The two teams came into the contest tied for the District 10-3A lead with each sitting 5-0 in district play. The Class 3A No. 9-ranked Lions (21-5, 6-0 in district) took over sole possession of first place in 10-3A with their crucial victory over the Panthers (15-10, 5-1), leading them by one game.

Javien Gonzalez
Ponder's Javien Gonzalez (23) and Paradise forward Brock Mathis (11) go after a loose ball during their game Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Ponder High in Ponder, Texas.
Timber Crider
Ponder's Timber Crider (1) grabs a rebound in front of Paradise forward Brock Mathis (11) during their game Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Ponder High in Ponder, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

