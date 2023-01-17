PONDER — Dominating the third quarter made the difference for the Ponder boys basketball team as it notched a 57-36 win over Paradise Tuesday night at Ponder High.
The two teams came into the contest tied for the District 10-3A lead with each sitting 5-0 in district play. The Class 3A No. 9-ranked Lions (21-5, 6-0 in district) took over sole possession of first place in 10-3A with their crucial victory over the Panthers (15-10, 5-1), leading them by one game.
All of Ponder's five losses thus far have come to teams from larger classifications, including state-ranked 4A squads No. 13 Bullard and No. 20 Canyon Randall along with 4A Waco Connally and 5A schools Argyle and Arlington Heights.
Facing stout opposition like those teams is something first-year Ponder coach JD Sullivan said is paying dividends for his team in district play.
"I think we'd struggle, and might even lose, to a really good team like this if we weren't prepared by playing a little more athletic teams, a little taller teams, a little deeper teams," Sullivan said. "The 5As and 6As and state-ranked 4A teams."
Game summary
A strong start saw the Lions jump out to a 7-0 lead over the game's first three minutes, fending off a Paradise rally to lead 16-9 after a quarter. A competitive second frame saw the Panthers cut the deficit to 17-15 early on, but Ponder answered with a 7-2 run the rest of the way to hold a 24-17 edge at the half.
The Lions broke the game open behind a 19-6 edge in the third period to lead 43-23 heading into the final frame.
"We had one horrible mistake on the first possession," Sullivan said of the third quarter. "Lack of communication gave 'em an easy layup. After that, our communication was really good on the defensive end and that translates to good things on the offensive end.
"We made some shots, made some good passes. We were patient offensively and took what they gave us."
They held onto that lead down the stretch in a relatively even 15-13 fourth quarter to finish off an important district victory.
Standout players
Timber Crider led all scorers with 15 points, including three 3-pointers in the third quarter alone. Kade Irons had a big night himself with 14 points, eight coming in the opening frame.
Tyler Long added 12 points while Javien Gonzalez had nine to round out a balanced scoring effort.
What's next?
The Lions continue district play Friday night in Ponder when they take on area rival Pilot Point. Ponder will look to build on its five-game district win streak in the contest
"Focus is our focus," Sullivan said. "That's a big key for us. We have to respect all, fear none. We've had a couple of lulls, not much, and generally they've been lulls for a quarter as opposed to a whole game. We have to guard against disrespecting opponents. We have to play each game like it's a playoff games."
