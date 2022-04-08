MVP: KyeRon Lindsay
6-8, Sr., forward, Guyer
The UNLV pledge averaged 23 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and made a habit of posterizing some of the top defenses in the region. The all-state selection and District 5-6A MVP led the young Wildcats to a 30-6 mark and a district championship. This is Lindsay's third appearance on the DRC All-Area team.
Connor Newton
5-7, Jr., guard, Guyer
Newton was a pint-sized force for the Wildcats, connecting on 102 3-pointers and a 44 % clip. The first-team All-District 5-6A selection averaged 11 points, 2.3 points and set a school record in charges taken (45). Newton's high basketball IQ and quick release helped make up for his lack of size.
Jeremiah Green
6-3, Fr., guard, Guyer
Green, one of the top freshmen in Texas, played with the confidence of a seasoned senior. Green averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals on his way to District 5-6A Co-Newcomer of the Year distinction. Green has already fielded scholarship offers from multiple Big 12 schools.
Jordan Lowery
6-1, Fr., guard, Guyer
The sure-handed freshman was a smooth operator for the high-scoring Wildcats, averaging 10.8 points and 2.6 assists. Lowery, the District 5-6A Co-Newcomer of the Year, also had a team-high 1.9 steals per game. Like fellow talented Guyer frosh Jeremiah Green, Lowery is already generating Division I recruiting interest.
Jace Wilson
6-5, Sr., forward, Guyer
Wilson, a future UTSA wide receiver, complemented KyeRon Lindsay inside and added athleticism to the Wildcats' lineup. Wilson, the brother of Kansas small forward Jalen Wilson, averaged seven points, 3.9 rebounds and boosted Guyer's defense on his way to All-District 5-6A second-team honors.
Jaiden Blaylock
6-1, Sr., guard, Braswell
Blaylock paced the Bengals, averaging 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 assists. He earned All-Region and All-District 5-6A first-team distinction for Braswell, which posted a 21-12 record. Blacklock connected on 81 3-pointers and shot 85 % from the free-throw line.
Dylan Smith
6-0, Jr., guard, Braswell
Smith, a Power 5 football recruit, showed his toughness on the hardwood, too. The All-District 5-6A selection averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals and already ranks among the top three distributors in the Bengals' six-season history.
Marcette Lawson
6-8, Sr., forward, Ryan
Lawson, who makes his third appearance on the DRC All-Area team, led the defensive-minded Raiders to an 11-3 district record and the area round of the Class 5A Region I playoffs. Lawson, who is headed to Brookhaven College with his twin brother Christian, was named District 6-5A Defensive Player of the Year.
Christian Lawson
6-6, Sr., Ryan
Much like his twin brother and fellow Brookhaven College commit Marcette Lawson, Christian's length and springs helped Ryan finish in the upper tier of District 6-5A and reach the area round of the playoffs. Lawson was a first-team All-District 5-6A selection.
Jordan Ware
6-1, Sr., guard, Ryan
Ware, a first-team All-District 6-5A selection, often showed out against the Raiders' stiffest competition, including double-digit averages against Birdville and Richland. His tear continued in a bi-district win over Aledo before missing the area round due to a concussion.
Eli Valentino
6-3, Sr., guard, Argyle
Valentino makes his third appearance on the DRC All-Area team after averaging 13 points, six rebounds and three assists for Argyle, which advanced to the Class 4A Region I semifinals. The District 7-4A MVP and All-Region selection was the lone returning starter and helped the Eagles run the district table.
Jayson Demcher
6-4, Soph., guard, Argyle
Demcher, a first-team all-district selection and one of 20 players to make the Class All-4A Region I team, could do it all. The sophomore averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists for a new-look Eagles team that was ranked in the top 15 much of the season.
Trey Utter
5-10, Sr., guard
Argyle has long been known for its staunch defense because of players like Utter. The senior guard earned District 7-4A Defensive Player of the Year and averaged a well-rounded six points, three rebounds and four assists per game. He also took a team-high 37 charges.
Tyler Long
6-5, Jr., guard, Ponder
Long helped the Lions cruise to a District 10-3A title, hit a 31-4 mark and earned district MVP distinction. Long, also an All-Region selection, averaged 14 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. The Lions reached the regional quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champion Dallas Madison.
Carter May
6-8, Jr., forward Aubrey
May teamed up with fellow first-team All-District 9-4A selection Zac Hamilton to help the Chaps reach the playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Faith Family. Carter, who appeared on the DRC All-Area team a season ago, averaged 13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Coach of the Year
Mitchell Rose, Ponder
Rose moved the pieces for one of the balanced teams in the 3A classification. He helped the 31-win Lions reel off 17 consecutive triumphs, run the District 10-3A table and advance to the regional quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champion and tradition power Dallas Madison.
Best of the rest
Joshua Jackson, Braswell; Jack Bommarito, Ryan; Amarien Mohair, Ryan; Jeremiah Brown, Denton; Ethan Varin, Lake Dallas; Jordan Williams, Lake Dallas; Wayne Pritts, Argyle; Hutch Burns, Argyle; Hayden Walker, Krum; Isaac Dillon, Krum; Zac Hamilton, Aubrey; Aydon Cox, Pilot Point; Rowdy Robinson, Pilot Point; Juke Kelley, Ponder; Hayes Hutcherson, Ponder; Clay Akins, Ponder; Timber Crider, Ponder; Jimmy House, Liberty Christian; Caden Ellis, Calvary; Jackson White, Calvary