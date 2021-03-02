LITTLE ELM — The 1997-98 Ponder Lady Lions have company.
For the first time in 23 years, and just the second time in school history, Ponder is headed to the state semifinal.
And, like they have done all season, the Lady Lions got there behind a relentless suffocating defense.
On Tuesday night, Gunter became the latest Class 3A team to try and ultimately fail to solve Ponder’s full-court press. The Lady Lions went on a 19-4 run from the second quarter to midway through the third, pulling away to take down Gunter 42-29 and claim the 3A Region II title at Braswell High School.
“Our defense won the game for us — stellar defense again,” Ponder coach Jimmy Avery said. “They run that defense so well. We stopped them over and over and over. I can’t believe we held them to 11 points at halftime and 29 for the game.”
Ponder advances to the 3A semifinal and will play Brownfield later this week. Date, time and location have yet to be determined.
The Lady Lions’ only other appearance in the state semifinal ended with a 46-43 loss to Nazareth in 1998.
Ponder improved to 29-3 overall with Tuesday’s victory, which is its 14th consecutive win. The Lady Lions have not lost to a 3A team this season.
“It’s definitely a dream,” Ponder junior Kassi Ballard said. “I know we’ve all been waiting for this since we could start playing basketball. It feels really unreal, and we’re just so glad we’ve made it this far.”
Ponder led just 12-8 after the first quarter, a sloppy opening frame that featured several turnovers and empty possessions.
After Gunter pulled to within 12-10 early in the second quarter, Avery took a timeout — and the Lady Lions never looked back. Ponder slowly increased its lead to double digits, as junior guard Tate Wells sparked the Lady Lions’ eventual 19-4 run with a 3-pointer and turnaround jump shot.
Riley Jackson then buried a 3 just before halftime to give Ponder its 22-11 lead at the intermission.
“At first, we weren’t playing our game at all,” Wells said. “We knew if we were going to win this game, we had to play our way — and that’s pressing, running and putting them in pressure.”
And that is exactly what Ponder did for the remainder of the night.
The Lady Lions held Gunter to just three points in the second quarter. From the end of the first quarter to the start of the fourth quarter, Gunter managed just 10 points, as Ponder took a 36-18 lead into the final period.
“We have a lot of heart and hustle,” said Wells, who finished with a team-high 17 points. “That’s really what it takes for this defense. We’ve got to want it. And we wanted it pretty bad.”
Karly Ivy ended the game second on the team in scoring with eight points, while Jackson added seven. Ballard chipped in six points.
Ponder will now take on Brownfield, which upset defending 3A champion Shallowater, with a trip to the state championship game in San Antonio on the line.
The Lady Lions have already joined the ranks of the 1997-98 team as the only squad in school history to make it this far.
With one more win, this Ponder team will be in a class all its own.
“This was their goal,” Avery said. “These eighth graders and freshmen when I got there, this was their goal. They stayed with me and have been with me ever since. I’m telling you, I push people hard. You see me. I’m sure every day there were times where [they] thought, “Why am I doing this? This guy’s crazy.’ But they just stayed with me and let me push them. They know it’s a tough love, and they understand that.
“If the kids know you love them, you can push them pretty hard.”