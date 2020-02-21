GARLAND — The girls huddled up one last time, some already on the brink of tears.
Ponder coach Jimmy Avery called a timeout with just under a minute left in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s area round playoff game against Edgewood, yet there was no clipboard or marker. The Lady Lions had watched a one-point deficit slip away in the last two minutes, essentially putting the game out of reach as they trailed 39-30.
Avery simply knelt in front of his team, delivered a calm, potent and important message, before breaking the huddle one final time.
“I just called timeout to tell them how proud of them I was,” Avery said. “To make sure they keep their heads up. To keep a smile on their face.”
Ponder was defeated by Edgewood 40-30 on Friday at Sachse High School, ending the Lady Lions’ season at 24-11 overall.
The two sides traded leads multiple times and were within one point of each other late in the final frame, but Ponder’s offense fell short in the final minutes, allowing the Lady Bulldogs (29-6) to pull away.
Edgewood’s size also presented problems for Avery’s team, limiting the offensive rebounds while challenging the defensive glass.
“It was difficult and we knew we weren’t going to get many offensive rebounds, but we did a pretty good job,” Avery said. “We missed a couple shots, and if we make those it’s a different game.”
Once again the sophomore backcourt of Tate Wells and Karley Ivy led the Lady Lions’ offense, scoring 11 points each on the night.
While the offense never came around, the defense continued to keep Ponder in the game. The press held Edgewood to two points in the second quarter and was as active as ever until the final buzzer.
“They know their defense can win a lot of games,” Avery said. “They also know, when you face good teams you have to make shots, and that’s the difference in the game today. This experience was [huge] for them.”
Avery’s sense of pride comes from watching the adversity his team overcame. After losing their only senior in Kelley Akins, a group consisting of five sophomores, a freshman and a junior nearly advanced to the regional tournament.
Now, the next 12 months will be about erasing one word — “nearly.” Every player who stepped on the court for Ponder will be back next season, and Avery expects the experience to serve as fuel.
The broken huddle marked the end of this season, but it’s far from the finale for this group of girls.
“When you put that kind of effort into a game, you’re never a loser,” Avery said. “That’s what you’re trying to teach kids right there. I could not ask more from this team with the adversity we faced this year. They never missed a beat. Tonight, we just didn’t make shots.
“Next year, when we get this opportunity, we’re going to make shots and keep going.”