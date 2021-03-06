Ponder appeared to be in full control entering the fourth quarter of Saturday morning’s Class 3A semifinal against Brownfield.
The Lady Lions led 46-39 and had not trailed since the early moments of the first quarter. All that stood between Ponder and its first state championship berth in school history was another eight minutes.
But for the Lady Cubs, those final eight minutes were all they needed to claw back into the game.
Brownfield rattled off a 10-0 run to take a 49-46 lead with just over four minutes to go, as Ponder’s offense went cold at the worst possible time.
“Especially in the fourth quarter, we got to the rim and got good looks — but they (the referees) were letting both teams play physical,” Ponder coach Jimmy Avery said. “It’s hard to make a shot when you’re getting hit. We got hit a lot on our shots. They’re a good rebounding team, and it was hard for us to get a second opportunity. You go one shot and out without a second opportunity, and that’s really tough against a team like Brownfield.
“In the fourth quarter we just didn’t score enough points.”
The Lady Lions didn’t score in the final frame until a pair of Marlee Moynagh free throws with under a minute to go. Ponder then fouled to send Brownfield to the line, and after the Lady Cubs made both free throws with 10 seconds left, Ponder had one last gasp.
Trailing by three, Ponder was unable to get a clean look at a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, as Brownfield completed its fourth-quarter rally to knock off the Lady Lions 51-48 at the Junell Center in San Angelo.
The Lady Cubs outscored Ponder 12-2 in the final frame.
Ponder’s season ends at 29-4 overall. The Lady Lions’ only other state semifinal appearance also ended with a three-point loss, as the 1997-98 Ponder team fell to Nazareth 46-43.
“I don’t think there are any words that I could even say to express how proud I am of these girls,” Avery said. “[They have] such big, huge heart. I know we didn’t [win] the game, but really, there are no losers in this situation. It was a great game by both teams. Both teams were working so hard to win and fought until the end. They just made one more shot than we did.”
After falling behind 7-2 early, Ponder went on a 17-7 run and took a 19-14 lead into the second quarter.
Chloe Poole knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Lady Lions a 22-14 lead midway through the second quarter, and Ponder led 30-24 at the intermission.
The Lady Cubs opened the third quarter on a 5-0 run to pull to within 30-29, but the Lady Lions had another answer. Ponder promptly went on an 11-2 run, punctuated with a Riley Jackson corner 3 that gave the Lady Lions a 41-32 edge.
That’s when Ponder’s offense started to sputter.
The Lady Lions scored only seven more points after Jackson’s 3, opening the door for Brownfield.
“We scared [Brownfield], man,” Avery said. “We had them going for a while. Basically, we just got a little cold toward the end. You’ve got to give Brownfield credit, too. They were in our face all day.”
Karly Ivy led Ponder in scoring with 10 points and was the only Lady Lion in double figures. Tate Wells finished with nine points, while Moynagh added eight. Poole had seven points in her final game in a Ponder uniform.
The Lady Lions will only graduate two seniors in Poole and Jackson, and they will return Ivy, Wells, Moynagh, Kassi Ballard and Kenzie Crider.
That fact alone is reason enough for Avery to be optimistic about Ponder’s future.
The Lady Lions came up just short of making it to the state championship game this year, but Avery doesn’t plan to ruminate on this loss much.
Instead, he’s already chomping at the bit to get started preparing for next year’s run.
“Like John Wayne said, looking back is a bad habit,” Avery said. “And if you’re a coach, it’s the same way. You don’t want to dwell on anything. It’s over, and what is the next chapter? The next chapter is tomorrow. Let’s wake up tomorrow and go back to work again. I’ve got five juniors coming back. They got a taste of it this year, and I think they’re going to have a strong desire to get back here and get to that state final game.”