While it was far from a first for Ponder High School, it was the first playoff win for coach Mitchell Rose on Tuesday night against Leonard in the bi-district round.
After missing the playoffs last year, the Lions (21-12) finished second in the district and are headed into the playoffs with newfound momentum and confidence after their the 62-42 win Tuesday at Braswell High School.
Along with playing high-level basketball over the district season, Ponder emits hunger with four seniors in its starting lineup. The experience helped the Lions pull away early and never gave the Tigers hope.
“Last year was a rough year — we were in a lot of games but couldn’t finish them out,” Rose said. “You see now with this senior group, [that’s changed]. They’ve worked incredibly hard all year and we saw the fruits of our labor tonight. I’m very happy for them to experience this success because they deserve it and have earned it.”
The hard work showed itself in every facet of the game as Ponder not only locked in on defense, but played a fluid offensive game, allowing its shooters to get comfortable from 3-point range.
The Lions were led by senior Oscar Martinez’s 23 points followed by Hayden Simmons’ 16 and 13 from Trevor McBee. As a team, Ponder hit seven 3-pointers in the win.
Furthermore, although Leonard posed a problem early on the boards, team rebounding helped the slightly smaller Lions take control of the glass.
“When we were organized and playing out of our offense, those shots all came out of our offense,” Rose said. “We did a good job attacking the rim, shooting and rebounding, and I’m very proud of our team defense.
“Rebounding was a big point of emphasis over the past few days because they are huge, so that was a big deal for us.”
The balanced attack on both sides lends hope for Ponder moving forward, but they have a tall task in front of them in Mineola, which enters with a 23-6 record. The two sides are tentatively scheduled to meet at Princeton High School on Friday night for the area round contest.
The expectation for Rose is that his squad can take the next step against a quality team and extend the run for this talented group of seniors.
“We’re still not playing the best we can play, but we’re getting better and better, which is good,” Rose said. “Hopefully we can keep our confidence up and keep playing defense the way we’ve been playing.”