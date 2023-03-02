Ponder's Case Peacock
Buy Now

Ponder's Case Peacock (11) gets a shot off and is fouled by Dallas Madison's Spencer Meleod Jr. (25) during their game at Ryan High School Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Denton, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Heading into Tuesday's regional quarterfinal bout with top-ranked Dallas Madison, Ponder was a decided underdog.

Ponder crowd celebrates
Buy Now

Ponder fans cheer on the Lions as they defeat No. 1 Dallas Madison during their playoff game at Ryan High School Tuesday February 28, 2023, in Denton, Texas.
Ponder's Javien Gonzalez
Buy Now

Ponder's Javien Gonzalez (23) is defended by Dallas Madison's players, and head coach Damien Mobley (left), during their game at Ryan High School Tuesday February 28, 2023, in Denton, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0