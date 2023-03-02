Heading into Tuesday's regional quarterfinal bout with top-ranked Dallas Madison, Ponder was a decided underdog.
The Lions entered ranked No. 8 in all of Class 3A, but they faced a program that goes by "The Great James Madison" for a reason. The Trojans claim eight state championships in their storied history with five officially recognized by the UIL, including wins in two of the last three title games, and entered this year's playoffs well-positioned to earn another.
The game also presented a rematch of last year's regional quarterfinal, 364 days after then-No. 1 Madison rolled past Ponder, 62-43, on its way to taking the state title.
It all set the stage for what could easily have been the same story once again, but Ponder had other plans.
The Lions jumped out to a 15-6 lead midway through the game's opening period and fended off several Madison flurries to avenge last year's defeat, toppling the Trojans 68-53.
"We had a little bad taste in our mouth from the start, because they knocked us out [last year]," junior guard Case Peacock said after the game. "We had to come back and get 'em.
"It really sets the tone for the regional tournament, and anything past that."
Pulling off the upset earned Ponder a trip to the regional semifinals, where it will face Hooks with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Prosper High.
The long-awaited rematch with Madison clearly energized the Lions on the night, along with a strong turnout of supporters that filled the home bleachers and part of the visiting side.
The Ponder faithful understood the opportunity their team possessed, too, making themselves heard early and often during the contest.
Many in the crowd undoubtedly recall chapters of the program's storied history, which includes five state championships and six title game trips since the turn of the century.
Surely some in the crowd were in attendance for Ponder's 2014 title during its last season at the 2A level, or for the run of three consecutive trophies lifted from 2008-2010.
Perhaps a few were even on-hand in 2001 when the Lions took home their first state championship trophy after defeating Danbury in the 2A title game, capping off their first season since moving up from the 1A ranks.
It's a program that has missed the playoffs just once over the last three decades, even then only after losing a tiebreaker game to Pilot Point in 2019. Including this year's run, the Lions have now qualified for 14 regional tournaments over the last 24 seasons.
Suffice to say, the Ponder community has become accustomed to postseason success.
They are now several years removed from many of those achievements, though, with just two regional tourney trips and no run further than the regional finals since moving up to Class 3A ahead of the 2014-15 school year.
It's a reality that has the fanbase, and team, hungry for more.
"It's a tradition-rich program with state championships all the way back to '01, but the last one was 2014," Ponder coach JD Sullivan said. "Our fans knew that, just to get to the regional tournament, we'd have to go through the No. 1 team in the state who's also the defending state champs.
"We're doing our best to enjoy it, but tomorrow morning, it's time to get ready for somebody else. If what you did yesterday still looks good to you, you haven't done much today."
That somebody else is Hooks, which may not share Ponder's state ranking, but it is a team with a 29-5 record on the season. The Hornets won a trio of tight playoff games to reach this point, including a narrow 42-41 win over Jefferson in the last round.
A collective effort will be necessary to take down Hooks, as has often been the case for the Lions throughout the season. That was certainly true in their win over Madison, where all five starters contributed at least nine points and each hit big shots at various junctures.
It'll take several more strong performances for Ponder to continue this postseason push, but the team feels its recipe for success is already written.
"Defense," senior guard Kade Irons said. "If we play our defense, we're tough to beat."
