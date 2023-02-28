A win 364 days in the making.
Nearly one year to the date of its March 1, 2022, loss to Dallas Madison in last year's regional quarterfinals, No. 8-ranked Ponder upset No. 1 Madison 68-53 Tuesday at Ryan High, in the same round.
The moment is one the Lions had dreamed of ever since last year's disappointing 62-43 defeat at the hands of the eventual state champion Trojans.
"We've been thinking about this since the very start of basketball season, even in the offseason — getting here and getting to this moment," junior guard Case Peacock said. "All the days at practice, all the 7 p.m. practices and everything, it really helped us."
It was an accomplishment the Ponder community cherished, too, as the packed home bleachers erupted when the final buzzer sounded.
After Madison's players and coaching staff left the court, the fans stormed the floor and said a prayer with the team at midcourt.
"I think it meant more to our community than it meant to any of us individually," Ponder coach JD Sullivan said. "Our fans knew that, just to get to the regional tournament, we'd have to go through the No. 1 team in the state who's also the defending state champs.
"The people poured out of the stands to pray with us. That's just public profession of faith and our way of saying thank you to the Lord, for taking care of us and giving us all the blessings. So, glory to God, first and foremost."
With the win, Ponder (32-5) advances to face Hooks (30-5) in Friday's Class 3A Region II semifinal at Prosper High with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.
Early in the fourth quarter of the contest, though, it was not quite so clear that Ponder would be the team to move on.
The Lions' 10-point lead after three periods was quickly trimmed to five just over 1:45 into the final frame as Madison's relentless full-court pressure turned several Ponder turnovers into baskets. Although Ponder answered with an 8-2 run, the Trojans rallied once more to trail 55-48 with 2:47 to play.
The Lions found one more response, though, as Peacock made a layup, then Tyler Long came through with one of his multiple blocks on the night to spark a 13-5 run the rest of the way.
It's a run that epitomized Ponder's performance on the night in overcoming several Madison pushes to maintain control of the contest, which it never again trailed in after surmounting an early 5-3 deficit.
Kade Irons led the way with 18 points on the night, including 10 in the first quarter alone as he knocked down two of his four 3-pointers during the period. Case Peacock came in just behind him with 16 points, 14 of those coming in the second half alone, including several tough layups down the stretch.
Timber Crider and Tyler Long added 12 points apiece to round out the double-figure scorers, while Javien Gonzalez chipped in nine.
"It just felt good," Irons said of his performance. "We don't have to have one person be the leading scorer every night. Our offense is good enough where one person can step up every night and lead."
The contest's frenetic energy was evident from the jump, on both sides, as both fanbases made their presences felt early and often, matching and elevating the players' intensity.
Ponder pulled ahead 15-6 midway through the first period to raucous approval before Madison rallied to make it 19-12 after a quarter. The Trojans battled back into the contest to tie it at 23 with 2:51 left in the second frame, but the Lions struck back to make it 32-25 at halftime on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Long.
From there, Ponder found a way to finish off an emotional victory and extend its season by at least one more round. The Lions held Madison's high-powered offense to just 53 points after it entered the contest averaging nearly 72 points per game.
"If we play our defense, we're tough to beat," Irons said.
Bigger goals remain ahead for the storied program with five state championships to its name. All five of the Lions' titles came in Class 2A, the first in 2001, three straight from 2008 thru 2010 and the latest in 2014.
To return to those lofty heights for the first time at the 3A level, Sullivan knows his team will need to quickly put this victory behind it and focus on its Round 4 foe.
"We're doing our best to enjoy it, but tomorrow morning it's time to get ready for somebody else," Sullivan said. "A big part of it is going to be not being satisfied with beating the No. 1 team in the state. You can't just feel like you've accomplished what you want.
"As huge of a step as it was, it's just one step."
