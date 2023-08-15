PONDER — Ponder surmounted an early Sanger push to ultimately take a 3-0 win as the two Denton-area foes battled it out in the Lady Lions' home opener.
The Lady Indians rallied to within two points late in the opening set, but Ponder finished off the victory before pulling away with a big run midway through the second set and finishing off the win in the third. A stout defensive effort by Sanger could not get the better of the Lady Lions' attack.
Some key kills from senior outside hitter Philomina Klotz helped sway the momentum early and often as Ponder took control of the match after finding its footing in the attack.
"We were getting opportunities that first set, we just weren't putting the ball away," Ponder coach Stormi Snider said. "I always ask them, 'What's our strength?' They say our offense. When that's down, it's really apparent. Once they focus on that and get that up, it shows."
Game summary
Sanger jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first set before Klotz sparked some early momentum as her hits helped win four points in quick succession to build a 12-6 lead early. That edge expanded to 18-11 before Sanger (2-7) slowly worked its way to within 20-17 and 24-22, though Ponder (5-3) eventually took a 25-22 victory.
"As a team, we can make things happen when we play scrappy and we keep the ball alive," Sanger head coach Scott Montgomery said. "When we're playing like that, we can play with teams. We had that run in the second set where it was a one-point game, then next thing you know it's a 10-point game because our energy just went away."
The second set was competitive early as well until the Lady Lions broke it open with an 11-0 run to take a 20-7 lead. The Lady Indians pulled within nine points but could get no closer as they dropped the set 25-14.
Sanger's defense came up big early in the third set as a key part of building a 5-3 edge, but Ponder eventually retook control as it pulled ahead 20-13 with two well-placed serves by senior libero Kaelyn McWilliams playing a key part. The Lady Lions finished the job from there with a 25-15 third-set triumph.
Standout players
Klotz led Ponder's attacking effort with 9 kills on an efficient .500 hitting percentage. Sophomore Kennedy Simon added 8 kills, while senior Campbell Laney had 22 assists. McWilliams led the defensive effort with 13 digs as Brooke Irland added 10 digs and Skye Gill had 8.
Sanger freshman Molly Schmucker, the sister of now graduated program great Carly Schmucker, had a strong all-around performance with some impressive kills, serves and digs. Junior libero Delaney Gonzalez came up with some big plays defensively, while junior Kinley Amyx had some impressive moments offensively.
What's next?
Sanger is still in the process of adjusting to the departures of Carly Schmucker, the program's all-time leader in kills, digs and aces, and Corah Cox, who tallied 213 digs and 72 aces last year. Building chemistry with others filling those roles is a key focus for the Lady Indians moving forward.
"The focus is on Carly graduating, but we also had Corah [Cox] last year who played left back for us. She was just steady back there," Montgomery said. "They were used to each other. Now, it's early in the season, getting used to, 'OK, I know where your range is.'
"We just have a few girls there that need to get used to being next to each other."
With four players gone from last year's squad and injury issues early in the season, Ponder is looking to continue building chemistry as a group. Continued improvement with the team's blocking is another top priority moving forward.
"We have got to focus on our blocking," Snider said. "I think they finally see the connection of, we're big, we have to be a presence at the net. Once that clicks, I really think even more things will be clicking.
"We have three girls over 6-foot. We have to use that to our advantage."
