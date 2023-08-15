PONDER — Ponder surmounted an early Sanger push to ultimately take a 3-0 win as the two Denton-area foes battled it out in the Lady Lions' home opener.

The Lady Indians rallied to within two points late in the opening set, but Ponder finished off the victory before pulling away with a big run midway through the second set and finishing off the win in the third. A stout defensive effort by Sanger could not get the better of the Lady Lions' attack.

Ponder's Philomina Klotz
Ponder's Philomina Klotz (9) spikes the ball past Sanger's Emma Bowland (13) at Ponder Gym Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in Ponder, Texas.
Ponder's Kennedy Simon and Sanger's Kinley Amyx
Ponder's Kennedy Simon (15) goes up for a block against Sanger's Kinley Amyx (11) at Ponder Gym Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in Ponder, Texas.

