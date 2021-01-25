On the strength of a six-game winning streak, the Ponder Lady Lions checked in at No. 11 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A poll released on Monday.
Ponder is 21-3 overall, with its only three losses coming to Class 4A Decatur and Bridgeport and Class 6A Guyer. The Lady Lions have beaten 6A Keller and 4A Argyle, which was was state runner-up last year.
Ponder is undefeated in District 10-3A play at 11-0 with three regular-season games remaining.
The Lady Lions can clinch a share of the district title with a win over Paradise on Tuesday night and can win the league title outright by beating Valley View on Friday. Ponder beat Valley View 87-25 back on Jan. 5.
The Lady Lions have won their 11 district games by a staggering average margin of 51.9 points.
In Class 5A, Lake Dallas is ranked No. 20. The Lady Falcons are 18-4 overall with a perfect 10-0 record in District 6-5A.
Lake Dallas can clinch the district title with a win on Tuesday against Birdville and a victory on Friday against Grapevine.