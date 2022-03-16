Many thought North Texas’ NCAA Tournament snub was justified following its Conference USA regular season title and subsequent semifinal exit.
Others vehemently disagreed, citing the Mean Green’s body of work.
But no matter what green-clad fans think of the selection committee’s choice, March Madness won’t be completely void of ties to Denton.
Former Guyer star Jalen Wilson returns home Thursday when his top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks (28-6) face No. 16 seed Texas Southern (19-12) at 8:57 p.m. in Fort Worth.
Texas Southern is led by former UNT head coach Johnny Jones, whose lineup includes ex-UNT guard A.J. Lawson. Former Guyer star Grayson Carter is also on Texas Southern’s roster but is redshirting this season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Jones’ son, Texas Southern guard John Jones Jr., was a former youth basketball standout in Denton a decade ago.
Wilson, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward who averages 10.9 points and seven rebounds per game for the Jayhawks, is excited to see a few familiar faces at Dickies Arena.
“Being able to be so close to home, I’ll be able to have family there,” Wilson said Sunday. “Just to be part of that and have the first round in Texas, a place that I’ve always dreamed of March Madness, is exciting.”
Another former Guyer standout, reserve TCU forward Jakobe Coles, is experiencing his program’s second NCAA Tournament berth of the 2000s. The No. 8 seed Horned Frogs (21-12) face No. 9 seed Seton Hall (21-10) on Friday in San Diego.
In the women’s NCAA Tournament, Southland Conference tournament champion Incarnate Word (13-16) has a pair of local products. UIW starting forward and Denton High alum Jamie Means and former Braswell guard Kamryn Gibson take on fellow No. 16 seed Howard (20-9) in the First Four in Columbia, South Carolina.
Wilson, who led Guyer to 125 wins in his decorated career, is in a much more familiar environment.
He practiced in front of family members Wednesday who watched the team’s open session. Wilson’s mother, Lisa Wilson, made chocolate chip cookies for the team.
“This year we get to sit back and soak it in,” said Lisa, whose younger son, Jalen, recently concluded his Guyer basketball career and will play football at UTSA in the fall.
Last year was a much more stressful experience.
In the 2021 NCAA Tournament “bubble” in Indianapolis where all 64 teams were in town and under strict COVID protocols, Jalen missed the opening round after a positive test.
He returned for the round of 32, an 81-55 blowout loss to USC. The Wilson family was in attendance after catching a flight when they received the news that Jalen was cleared.
“We were waiting to see if he could play in that game,” Lisa said. “It’s a lot different this year.”
The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled when Wilson was in an injury redshirt freshman season.
“I can definitely say my last two March Madnesses weren’t what I wanted them to be, both being COVID,” he said.