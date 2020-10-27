Five Denton-area volleyball teams will begin their playoff journeys on Thursday night.
Argyle, Krum, Aubrey, Ponder and Pilot Point will each make their postseason debuts in the bi-district round.
Argyle will take on Benbrook in the Class 4A Region I bi-district round at Fort Worth Castleberry High School. The match will begin at 7 p.m.
Krum will square off against Fort Worth Carter Riverside in the 4A Region I bi-district round at Fort Worth ISD’s Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center. That game will begin at 7:30 p.m.
In 4A Region II, Aubrey will play Carrollton Ranchview at 6:30 p.m. at Anna High School.
Ponder, which beat Pilot Point on Monday night in a seeding game, will play Keene at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Haltom High School in the Class 3A Region II bi-district round.
Pilot Point will play Maypearl at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lake Worth High School in the 3A Region II bi-district round.