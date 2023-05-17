The baseball and softball playoff fields continue to narrow with five local teams left among the 48 combined remaining squads.
Guyer's baseball and softball teams have already achieved program firsts this season, while Aubrey's baseball team is on its deepest playoff run in more than a decade. Aubrey's softball team is back in familiar territory and Argyle's storied baseball program has continued its run of success despite some hiccups.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down key storylines to follow for each team as their playoff runs continue this week.
Guyer softball, baseball making history
In what's already been a successful school year for several of Guyer's sports programs, the school's baseball and softball teams have made perhaps the biggest mark yet.
The Lady Wildcats are an unbeaten 33-0 on the season and have already made their second-longest playoff run in program history in advancing to the fourth round. They last advanced past the third round in 2010, when they fell in the Class 4A state semifinals to eventual state champion Waco Midway.
The Wildcats have made some history of their own, winning their first-ever outright district championship. They have also already matched the deepest playoff run in program history by advancing to the third round, having previously made it to Round 3 in the 2009 Class 4A playoffs.
Both programs have chances to continue rewriting the record books this season starting with this week's playoff series.
The Lady Wildcats take on Southlake Carroll (34-6), while the Wildcats battle it out with Dallas Jesuit (24-11-4). Both squads open their series Thursday night at Guyer High as the softball team starts at 6 p.m. followed by baseball at 7 p.m.
After upset, Chaparrals face familiar foe
The Chaparrals are on to Round 3 of the baseball playoffs after upsetting state-ranked Godley in a surprising sweep last week.
Aubrey (20-12-2) matched its deepest playoff run since 2010 with the series win. It also advanced as far as the third round in both 2006 and 2021, coincidentally falling to Godley in the most recent effort. Two more series victories would allow the Chaps to match their five-round effort in 2010, their last year at the 2A level.
Aubrey has a familiar foe standing between it and Round 4 in district foe Van Alstyne (18-16). The Chaps beat the Panthers in all three district meetings during the regular season, though two of the games were decide by just one run.
That reality could make for a competitive series, which is set to begin Thursday at Prosper Rock Hill High with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m.
Argyle overcoming adversity in 5A
The Eagles have seen plenty of challenges in their first year at the 5A level.
Argyle's streak of 12 consecutive district championships was snapped this spring as a series sweep at the hands of Grapevine left the storied program with a second-place finish in District 7-5A. The Eagles last finished below first in their district in 2009, when they posted a third-place finish in 9-3A.
Coincidentally, that was also the last year Argyle did not reach at least the third round of the playoffs, another streak that nearly ended this season. The Eagles' first and second-round series each went three games before Argyle was ultimately able to prevail.
Despite those close calls, the Eagles are on to Round 3 and can make their ninth straight trip to the fourth round with one more series win. Argyle (28-8-2) opens its series with Burleson (25-6-1) Thursday at Aledo High with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m.
Lady Chaps making latest playoff push
Aubrey's softball team has made quite a few deep playoff runs over the last few years and across its storied history.
The Lady Chaps have already advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs this season, marking their fifth trip to at least Round 3 and fourth to at least Round 4 in the last six seasons. Aubrey fell in this same round last year, advancing a round further to the regional finals in 2021.
The Lady Chaps have made six runs to at least the regional championship since the turn of the century, including three state tournament appearances and two trips to the state title game.
A tough matchup stands between No. 10-ranked Aubrey (31-6-1) and another regional final run as it squares off with No. 2 Sulphur Springs (30-5) in the regional semis. The teams open their series Wednesday at Princeton High.
