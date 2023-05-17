Guyer's Brad Pruett
Guyer's Brad Pruett (24) gets a hit against Arlington Martin during Game 1 of their series last week. Pruett and the Wildcats have already matched their deepest playoff run in program history this season.

 Al Key/For the DRC

The baseball and softball playoff fields continue to narrow with five local teams left among the 48 combined remaining squads.

Guyer's baseball and softball teams have already achieved program firsts this season, while Aubrey's baseball team is on its deepest playoff run in more than a decade. Aubrey's softball team is back in familiar territory and Argyle's storied baseball program has continued its run of success despite some hiccups.

