LEWISVILLE − A misty-eyed Sisley Stephens smiled as she walked off the Goldsmith Stadium turf on Thursday, her final moments in a Guyer jersey.
Getting edged by state power Flower Mound Marcus in a Class 6A Region I bi-district game left a sinking feeling for Stephens and her cohorts, but the Wildcats found solace in the 2-1 loss.
Guyer, the fourth-place team out of District 5-6A, gave the second-ranked Marauders all they could handle.
Brynn Dunbar's goal at the 28-minute mark of the second half was the difference for Marcus (21-1-3), which staved off a furious upset bid by defensive-minded Guyer (13-6-2).
"I know that they thought this was going to be an easy game, but that's just not who we are," said Stephens, who has signed with Arkansas-Little Rock "We had 11 seniors, and even the younger teammates wanted to win for us. We wanted to do it for each other, and it showed."
Stephens scored her 13th goal of the season after Trinity Cox was fouled late in the first half, setting up a penalty kick that had the Wildcats going into halftime with a 1-1 tie.
Guyer was assertive early with its shots on goal and was in lock-down mode against high-powered Marcus, a team that features several Division I recruits.
The Marauders didn't get on the board until Maddie Reynolds scored by way of a penalty kick.
"Defensively we've been strong all year, our back and goalkeepers have kept us in a lot of games," Guyer coach Mandy Hall said. "Unfortunately, the ball didn't bounce our way. There was a questionable (penalty kick) call, and it just wasn't our night. But they fought to the end."
Guyer's defense has been anchored all season by Auburn recruit Hayden Colson, Kensey Cogdell, Courtlyn Cook and Emerson Garcia.
Marcus, who made more than a dozen shots on goal and held possession much of the second half, was impressed with Guyer.
"They were very organized defensively," Marcus coach Chad Hobbs said of the Wildcats. "They lined up in a 4-5-1, their four backs were really solid. It took us some time to figure out how to break them down."
Hall, who had just two underclassmen in her senior-laden starting lineup, liked Guyer's progress in a talent-rich district.
"The season had its ups and downs, but we got better as the year went on, which was fantastic," Hall said.
Wichita Falls 1, Lake Dallas 0
District 5-5A champion Wichita Falls (11-7-2) nipped Lake Dallas after the Falcons succumbed to an own-goal in a bi-district game at Mineral Wells.
Lake Dallas, the fourth-place team out of District 6-5Am, finished the season with a 14-8-2 record.
Argyle 5, Bridgeport 0
The third-ranked Eagles (21-1-1) handled the host Sissies (4-14-3) in a Class 4A Region I bi-district game.
Sophie Placke and Kaitlyn Niemeyer each scored two goals for Argyle (21-1-1). Emma Sheehan also scorched the net for the Eagles, who advance to next week's area round.
BOYS
Argyle 4, Wichita Falls Hirschi 0.
The District 7-4A power Eagles (15-6-1) blanked Hirschi (17-5-1) in a bi-district game in Bridgeport, advancing to next week's area round.