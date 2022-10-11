Lake Dallas wide receiver Niki Gray breaks the plane of the goal line for a touchdown after making a one-handed grab with Argyle defensive back Parker Phillips (18) in chase during their game Friday in Argyle.
As the regular season winds down with just four weeks worth of games remaining, the stakes continue to rise for high school football teams across Texas.
It’s no different for the 11 Denton-area UIL squads as they jockey for playoff berths and seeding down the stretch. No team is mathematically out of postseason contention just yet, though some have more work to do than others.
The Denton Record-Chronicle explores every squad’s current district standing and what each needs to accomplish over the coming weeks below.
District 5-6A
District 5-6A standings
Team
District record
Overall record
Guyer*
3-0
6-0
Allen
3-0
5-1
McKinney
3-0
5-1
Prosper
2-1
5-1
Prosper Rock Hill
1-2
2-4
Braswell*
0-3
2-4
Little Elm
0-3
1-5
McKinney Boyd
0-3
0-6
The pair of Class 6A Denton ISD schools are set to battle it out this week in a game with plenty of playoff implications. Guyer (6-0, 3-0 in district) and Braswell (2-4, 0-3) have had largely contrasting seasons so far, though much can still change.
For the Wildcats, a strong start to district play has them in prime position to capture their first district championship since 2014. That will almost certainly require a win next week though over Allen (5-1, 3-0), which has beaten Guyer for the last two 5-6A titles. Wins the next two weeks would have Guyer all but assured of the title unless McKinney (5-1, 3-0) upsets the Eagles this week.
Since making its first-ever playoff berth in 2019 before moving up to the 6A level, Braswell has come up a win short of the postseason each of the last two seasons. It’s on track to miss the playoffs once again this fall amid its early skid, likely needing a 3-1 or 4-0 finish with wins over one or both of state-ranked Prosper (5-1, 2-1) and Guyer to have a shot.
District 3-5A DI
District 3-5A DI standings
Team
District record
Overall record
Aledo
5-0
5-2
Burleson Cent.
4-0
6-0
Ryan*
4-1
4-2
Justin Northwest
3-1
4-2
The Colony
2-3
2-5
Azle
1-3
1-5
FW Brewer
1-3
1-5
FW South Hills
0-4
1-5
Saginaw
0-5
0-7
The lone area squad in 5A-DI this fall, the Raiders (4-2, 4-1) ran through their first four district foes before seeing their 52-game district winning streak snapped by Burleson Centennial (6-0, 4-0) on Friday.
A bye this week gives Ryan some time to try and get healthy ahead of a pivotal matchup next week with Aledo (5-2, 5-0), which faces Centennial this Friday. Those two games will be crucial in how the top end of the district shakes out with Ryan needing a win over the Bearcats to have any shot at taking the title. Justin Northwest (4-2, 3-1) may still have something to say, too.
An Aledo win this week combined with the Raiders winning out and Centennial dropping another game would give them an eighth straight district title.
District 3-5A DII
District 3-5A DII standings
Team
District record
Overall record
Frisco Emerson
3-0
7-0
Frisco Indep.
2-0
6-0
Argyle*
2-0
6-0
Lake Dallas*
2-1
6-1
Denton*
0-2
2-4
Frisco Memorial
0-3
1-6
Carr. Creekview
0-3
0-7
One of two districts with a trio of area teams, 3-5A DII holds perhaps the most intrigue of any area conference.
Argyle’s (6-0, 2-0) defeat of Lake Dallas (6-1, 2-1) in last week’s intra-area showdown kept the Eagles atop the 5A-DII rankings and in control of their district destiny. It set the Falcons back a bit in the district title chase with three unbeaten teams ahead in Argyle, Frisco Emerson (7-0, 3-0) and Frisco Independence (6-0, 2-0).
The Eagles play Emerson and Independence over the next two weeks, though, in games that will be pivotal in how the top of the district shakes out. Those four squads’ strong starts make Denton’s (2-4, 0-2) playoff hopes slim, likely needing to win its next two along with upsetting one or both of Argyle or Lake Dallas the last two weeks to get in.
District 5-4A DII
District 5-4A DII standings
Team
District record
Overall record
Aubrey*
3-0
5-2
Gainesville
2-1
2-5
Van Alstyne
2-1
3-4
Bridgeport
1-1
4-2
Sanger*
1-2
5-2
Farmersville
0-2
2-4
Krum*
0-2
1-5
In the other district with three area squads, Aubrey (5-2, 3-0) has been the cream of the crop thus far and is the only area team in sole possession of first place in its district.
The Chaparrals have wins over each of the three teams closest to them in the district standings with their toughest remaining game coming next week against area foe Sanger (5-2, 1-2). The Indians helped their playoff hopes last week with a win over Krum (1-5, 0-2), which Aubrey hosts this week.
The Bobcats, who which have not won a district game since 2016, will need an impressive turnaround down the stretch to make the postseason. Sanger has its bye this week before chances at the three of the district’s current top four over the last three weeks, likely needing at least two wins to earn a playoff spot.
District 4-3A DI
District 4-3A DI standings
Team
District record
Overall record
Paradise
3-0
7-0
Whitesboro
3-0
6-0
Brock
2-0
2-4
Pilot Point*
1-2
2-5
Ponder*
0-2
3-3
Peaster
0-2
1-5
Boyd
0-3
3-4
Finally, we come to 4-3A DI and what is shaping up to be a fascinating playoff race.
Pilot Point (2-5, 1-2) got its first win since Week 1 on Friday in a crucial defeat of area opponent Ponder (3-3, 0-2). Both teams are still in contention for the fourth playoff spot alongside Peaster (1-5, 0-2) and Boyd (3-4, 0-3), all trailing a trio of teams that have yet to lose in district play.
After taking their bye this week, the Bearcats get those two squads over the next two weeks. Two wins would likely all but wrap up a playoff berth for Pilot Point. The Lions likely either need to win out with upsets of both Whitesboro (6-0, 3-0) and 3A-DI No. 10 Brock (2-4, 2-0) or have other teams falter.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.