Lake Dallas wide receiver Niki Gray breaks the plane of the goal line for a touchdown after making a one-handed grab with Argyle defensive back Parker Phillips (18) in chase during their game Friday in Argyle.

As the regular season winds down with just four weeks worth of games remaining, the stakes continue to rise for high school football teams across Texas.

It’s no different for the 11 Denton-area UIL squads as they jockey for playoff berths and seeding down the stretch. No team is mathematically out of postseason contention just yet, though some have more work to do than others.

District 5-6A standings

Team District record Overall record
Guyer* 3-0 6-0
Allen 3-0 5-1
McKinney 3-0 5-1
Prosper 2-1 5-1
Prosper Rock Hill 1-2 2-4
Braswell* 0-3 2-4
Little Elm 0-3 1-5
McKinney Boyd 0-3 0-6

District 3-5A DI standings

Team District record Overall record
Aledo 5-0 5-2
Burleson Cent. 4-0 6-0
Ryan* 4-1 4-2
Justin Northwest 3-1 4-2
The Colony 2-3 2-5
Azle 1-3 1-5
FW Brewer 1-3 1-5
FW South Hills 0-4 1-5
Saginaw 0-5 0-7

District 3-5A DII standings

Team District record Overall record
Frisco Emerson 3-0 7-0
Frisco Indep. 2-0 6-0
Argyle* 2-0 6-0
Lake Dallas* 2-1 6-1
Denton* 0-2 2-4
Frisco Memorial 0-3 1-6
Carr. Creekview 0-3 0-7

District 5-4A DII standings

Team District record Overall record
Aubrey* 3-0 5-2
Gainesville 2-1 2-5
Van Alstyne 2-1 3-4
Bridgeport 1-1 4-2
Sanger* 1-2 5-2
Farmersville 0-2 2-4
Krum* 0-2 1-5

District 4-3A DI standings

Team District record Overall record
Paradise 3-0 7-0
Whitesboro 3-0 6-0
Brock 2-0 2-4
Pilot Point* 1-2 2-5
Ponder* 0-2 3-3
Peaster 0-2 1-5
Boyd 0-3 3-4

