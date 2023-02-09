Sanger's Samantha Hydock (24) and Carly Schmucker (5) battle for a loose ball with Wichita Falls' Stephanie Sanchez (22) and Rachael Brown (10) during their game Friday, January 6, 2023, in Sanger, Texas.
It's playoff time for girls basketball teams across the state as district play has been completed and area squads' first-round foes are set.
Four UIL squads were ranked among the top 25 in their respective classifications in the latest TABC rankings, and eight teams have clinched spots in the postseason. They'll all start battling it out in pursuit of a state championship early next week with bi-district round games set to be played Monday and Tuesday.
Check out all eight teams' first-round matchups below, with time, date and location info for all that have been announced.
Class 6A
No. 2 Braswell (26-7) vs. No. 3 Flower Mound (25-6)
6:30 p.m. Monday at Guyer High
Class 5A
No. 3 Ryan (25-7) vs. No. 2 Midlothian Heritage (28-7)
6 p.m. Tuesday at Irving Macarthur High
No. 1 Argyle (30-3) vs. No. 4 Midlothian (16-14)
6:30 p.m. Monday at Arlington ISD Athletic Center
No. 4 Lake Dallas (18-16) vs. No. 1 Mansfield Timberview (32-3)
Time, date and location to be announced.
Class 4A
No. 4 Aubrey (14-18) vs. No. 1 Oak Cliff Faith Family (19-11)
6:30 p.m. Monday at Ranchview High
No. 1 Krum (24-9) vs. No. 4 Wichita Falls (5-21)
8 p.m. Monday at Henrietta High
No. 1 Sanger (26-5) vs. No. 4 Springtown (13-22)
6:30 p.m. Monday at V.R. Eaton High
Class 3A
No. 3 Ponder (15-18) vs. No. 2 Dallas Madison (18-7)
7 p.m. Monday at R.L. Turner High
