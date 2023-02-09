Sanger's Samantha Hydock and Carly Schmucker
Buy Now

Sanger's Samantha Hydock (24) and Carly Schmucker (5) battle for a loose ball with Wichita Falls' Stephanie Sanchez (22) and Rachael Brown (10) during their game Friday, January 6, 2023, in Sanger, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

It's playoff time for girls basketball teams across the state as district play has been completed and area squads' first-round foes are set.

Four UIL squads were ranked among the top 25 in their respective classifications in the latest TABC rankings, and eight teams have clinched spots in the postseason. They'll all start battling it out in pursuit of a state championship early next week with bi-district round games set to be played Monday and Tuesday.

