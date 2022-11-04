Argyle quarterback John Gailey raises his arms as running back RJ Bunnell (11) scores a touchdown during the Eagles' game against Denton earlier this season. Argyle is one of seven area UIL teams heading to the playoffs.
With the regular season now complete for all 11 Denton-area UIL high school football teams, every squad knows its playoff fate.
Braswell, Ponder and Denton High entered Friday eliminated, while Guyer, Ryan, Argyle, Lake Dallas, Aubrey and Sanger had locked up playoff berths. Krum's 41-31 loss to Gainesville ended the Bobcats' postseason hopes, while Peaster's win over Boyd meant Pilot Point squeaked into the playoffs via tiebreaker.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through all seven playoff-bound teams' matchups:
Class 6A Division II
No. 1 Guyer (10-0) vs. No. 2 FM Marcus (6-4)
7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
Class 5A Division I
No. 3 Ryan (6-3) vs. No. 2 Red Oak (8-2)
7 p.m. Friday at Billy Goodloe Stadium
Class 5A Division II
No. 1 Argyle (10-0) vs. No. 4 FW O.D. Wyatt (7-3)
7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium
No. 4 Lake Dallas (7-3) vs. No. 1 Grapevine (9-1)
7 p.m. Thursday at Mustang-Panther Stadium
Class 4A Division II
No. 1 Aubrey (8-2) vs. No. 4 Dallas Lincoln (3-7)
7 p.m. Thursday at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton
No. 4 Sanger (7-3) vs. No. 1 Caddo Mills (10-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle-Mustang Stadium in Richardson
Class 3A Division I
No. 4 Pilot Point (3-7) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (7-3)
7 p.m. Friday at Cervetto Stadium in Dublin
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.