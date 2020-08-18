PILOT POINT — For the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats, perhaps the most frustrating part about Tuesday’s match wasn’t that it went a full five sets. It’s what happened once they forced that decisive frame.
In an otherwise back-and-forth match, Pilot Point fell behind quickly in the fifth and never recovered as Van Alstyne escaped with a wild 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10 road win.
It was Pilot Point’s second straight five-set loss — both at home. The Lady Bearcats (1-2) lost to Sanger on Friday.
“Sooner or later, we need to figure out how to get over that five-game hump,” Pilot Point coach Michelle Booker said. “It’s like we told the girls, ‘Girls, a game to 15 goes by real fast. This is a sprint. This isn’t a long-distance thing.’ Once you dig that type of a hole, it’s really hard to recover.”
Pilot Point grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the final set but watched almost helplessly as Van Alstyne rattled off a 7-1 run. That was more than enough cushion. Even as Pilot Point drew within two points, Van Alstyne shut the door with a 3-0 run.
The match played out eerily similar to Friday’s five-set thriller with Sanger. Pilot Point took the first set only to drop the next two. The Lady Bearcats found themselves trailing 23-22 in the fourth set to Van Alstyne but closed that frame with a 3-0 run.
Shelby Malone led Pilot Point with 15 kills. Alyssa David had 14. Anna Hadowsky chipped in 24 digs.
Maiah Morris had 19 digs.
“I felt like the energy was OK, but we had some valleys that we got into. It took us a while to get out of them,” Booker said. “Again, we come out strong in that first game, and then I don’t know if it’s because we relax or the adrenaline goes away. They are talking to each other. They know there are issues. We just have to keep plugging away.”