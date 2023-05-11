Pilot Point's Kyle Peacock has resigned his post as the school's head football coach and athletic director after one year leading the program, according to a report.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp first reported the news.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 3:54 pm
Pilot Point's Kyle Peacock has resigned his post as the school's head football coach and athletic director after one year leading the program, according to a report.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp first reported the news.
The move means Pilot Point is now on the hunt for its third head football coach in as many seasons. Danny David retired from coaching in February of 2022 after leading the program for the previous five seasons, handing the reins to Peacock for this past year.
A downturn from previous seasons saw the Bearcats finish 3-8 this past fall, making the playoffs via tiebreaker before suffering a first-round playoff loss to Tuscola Jim Ned. David posted a 39-22 record in his five seasons leading the program.
The news comes a week after Pilot Point girls track coach Travis Marsh announced his departure from the school to lead Whitesboro's girls athletics program. Marsh will lead Whitesboro's girls basketball program while also assisting with the football, track and field and cross country programs.
Additionally, Pilot Point is the fourth school in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area that will have a new head football coach for the upcoming season. Sanger, Ponder and Braswell have all previously hired new coaches to the roles this year.
Now, Pilot Point becomes the latest school looking to fill a key role in its athletics program following Peacock's departure.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
High school athletics reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.