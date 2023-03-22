Pilot Point senior Kade Morgan was named Texas High School Baseball's Class 3A Pitcher of the Week Wednesday after his standout outing last week.
Morgan pitched a complete game no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and just one walk surrendered in last Wednesday's 6-0 win over Whitesboro. The victory helped Pilot Point split its district-opening series in a battle of the Bearcats after suffering a narrow 3-2 loss to Whitesboro earlier in the week.
Morgan was the Denton Record-Chronicle's 2022 Co-Utility Player of the Year after posting a standout junior campaign last year. He hit .450 with 16 RBIs and just two strikeouts on the season, posting a 2.86 ERA with 70 strikeouts on the mound. He also played in the outfield and notched a .958 fielding percentage.
Kade's brother, Zane Morgan, also earned an all-area nod last year as a first-team infielder. Zane hit .438 on the year with 13 RBIs and just three strikeouts on the year, also posting a .964 fielding percentage.
Zane and Kade combined for 13 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts, three walks allowed and three hits surrendered in their two starts last week versus Whitesboro.
The pair once again look to be among the area's top players and will look to lead the Bearcats to their third straight playoff berth after making it as District 10-3A's fourth seed each of the last two seasons.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.