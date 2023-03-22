Pilot Point's Kade Morgan

Pilot Point's Kade Morgan.

 Courtesy photo/Texas High School Baseball

Pilot Point senior Kade Morgan was named Texas High School Baseball's Class 3A Pitcher of the Week Wednesday after his standout outing last week.

Morgan pitched a complete game no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and just one walk surrendered in last Wednesday's 6-0 win over Whitesboro. The victory helped Pilot Point split its district-opening series in a battle of the Bearcats after suffering a narrow 3-2 loss to Whitesboro earlier in the week.

