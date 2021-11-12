SAGINAW — Pilot Point coach Danny David said before the Bearcats’ Class 3A Region I bi-district meeting against Early that he wanted to be able to shut down the running game for the Longhorns.
Unfortunately for Pilot Point, they were not able to accomplish that goal at Saginaw Roughrider Stadium on Friday night, as the Bearcats were blasted in a sloppy 43-21 loss that included Early running back Tre Beam rushing for 151 yards.
Pilot Point was completely flat to begin the game, with the Longhorns getting on the board on their first drive in three plays that was capped off with an 18-yard strike from quarterback Jaxyn Price to Ki Houston.
On the opening drive for the Bearcats, however, quarterback Wyatt Smith had a pass on third-and-4 picked off by John-Steward Gordon for a 30-yard score to make it 13-0. Gordon would not be done though. He would find the end zone again on the next Early possession with a 13-yard reception.
That was followed up by a Pilot Point snap that went right under Smith’s legs and out of the end zone for a safety, giving Early a 22-0 lead midway through the opening quarter.
“They had a ton of energy, and we didn’t match that energy,” David said. “And we made some uncharacteristic mistakes.”
From there, things only got worse for the Bearcats. After the Pilot Point defense finally was able to get a stop against the Longhorns, wide receiver Cade Carter had a reception punched out by Gordon, who ran it back for 10 yards and his third score of the first quarter, along with his second forced turnover.
“We’ve been taking care of the ball pretty well most all year,” David said. “When you get to playoffs, you’re not going to beat a team like that. Especially if you spot them 29 points.”
Carter finished the game with a couple of crucial third down pickups and 51 receiving yards to go along with the final score of the night for Pilot Point.
Following the safety, David called a timeout before the kickoff to rally his team together and get them back on track.
“[I told them] it’s time to play football and we can still win this game,” David said. “I don’t care if it’s a playoff game. It’s another game. Quit making it bigger than it is, get out there and play football, and do what you’re coached to do.”
Pilot Point would begin to show signs of life from there. To open the second quarter, the Bearcats drove right down the field and ended the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Aydon Cox, who racked up six catches for 175 yards and two scores.
In fact, the Pilot Point offense out-gained Early in terms of total offensive yardage 314 to 283. However, Smith’s two interceptions and fumble proved to be costly mistakes.
Despite the first-round exit, David said the season his team went through was unlike anything he’s seen before — given the number of ups and downs they endured.
“It was always something,” David said. “I’m sure this [is] one of the better jobs that our coaches [have done] … keeping this team together and keeping them competitive in a pretty good district. But it was challenging, for sure.”
More than anything, the Bearcats will look back on this season as perhaps the one that got away from them, but also as something of an accomplishment given the adversity that they faced.
That will be important heading into the offseason.
“They just have to continue to work and not be satisfied where they’re at,” David said. “We had a really good year. But they can’t be satisfied. They’re going to continue to work and continue to try to get better and to get back in the postseason next year and go further.”