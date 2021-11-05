PILOT POINT — With Friday night being the final night of the Texas high school football regular season, playoff races and district title games were plentiful around the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the state alike. There was no exception to this scenario in Pilot Point.
With the District 4-3A title and seeding on the line against an undefeated Brock squad (10-0, 7-0), the Bearcats (7-3, 6-1) saw their first-place hopes dissipate in a tough 47-13 loss — one that got away from the Bearcats late.
“We hung with them for about a half and about half of the third quarter, and [Brock] worked out some stuff,” coach Danny David said. “I thought we fought hard and played hard, and it just wasn’t going to be our night.”
The Eagles found the end zone on the opening drive of the game, as running back Kutter Wilson hit a hole for a 46-yard touchdown to give Brock the lead. The ensuing drive, Pilot Point stuffed Brock on a fourth-and-two inside the 10-yard line. However, as was the case much of the night, the Bearcats could not find any rhythm offensively.
Wilson was the driving force for the Brock offense by pounding 324 yards on the ground and three scores, and Eagles tight end Nathan Jones racked up five catches and a score on 103 yards as the key go-to man on third downs.
It was Brock’s ability to consistently convert on crucial third downs early in the game that set them up for an explosion of points later.
“He’s a mismatch,” David said of the Eagles’ Jones. “They provided a couple of third downs early to him. That for them was huge. And it’s hard to ask somebody to cover a kid like that.”
Pilot Point was forced to punt on each of its first four drives of the game, while Brock found the end zone again with Wilson in the second quarter when he ripped off a 91-yard touchdown run for his second score of the night to double the Eagles’ lead.
Brock then fumbled the ball on its next possession and the Bearcats had life. After a bruising run by Ish Harris on third-and-nine, Harris put the Bearcats on the board the very next play with an electric 45-yard sprint to cut the Brock lead in half.
Harris would score again on a 21-yard run to cut the Brock lead to 21-14 midway through the third quarter. Overall, Harris rushed for 109 yards to combine with 46 receiving yards. But that was as close as Pilot Point would get.
From there, the Bearcats would commit three turnovers in the second half that would set up strong field position for the Eagles to rack up some easy touchdowns. Brock quarterback Tyler Moody rushed for 56 yards and two scores and passed for another touchdown on 140 yards.
“They’re a good ball club and they have a ton of good athletes as well,” David said of the Brock defense. “And they can match up with us better than most people can. I thought Ish ran the ball really good.”
With the playoffs right around the corner, David and the Bearcats realize they must shake Friday night’s loss off and get right to work. Because now, everybody in the playoffs is starting from scratch.
“It just depends on how they overcome this,” David said. “Like I tell them, ‘It’s just another game. The sun will come up tomorrow.’ They have to realize this is a game. [We need to] regroup and understand that next week’s another game.
“And if we win that one, we play the next week. If we win that one, we play the next week. It’s a tournament of six games and you play until somebody beats you.”