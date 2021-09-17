PILOT POINT — Pilot Point’s first home game of the season was one the Bearcats hope to forget in a hurry.
Meanwhile, Gunter quarterback Hudson Graham might brag about this one to his kids someday.
Graham toyed with the Pilot Point defense Friday, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for two more while surgically engineering a Tigers’ offense that piled up a staggering 449 total yards by halftime en route to a dominating 59-6 win at Massey Stadium. Graham, a Texas Tech commit, had touchdown runs of 24 and 49 yards.
He finished with 116 rushing yards and 143 more through the air. As a team, Gunter finished with 587 total yards. Cade Dawson and Ethan Sloan rushed for 119 and 84 yards, respectively, while each adding a touchdown run.
“They tackled and blocked better than we did,” Pilot Point coach Danny David said. “We put a lot of schemes in — this, that, and the other — and make it a little more complicated than it really is. But it’s the team that tackles and blocks the best that will win. And that’s what happened tonight. They whipped us on the interior line on both sides of the football.
“We’re going to start district [now]. We better get better, or it’s going to be a long season.”
The Bearcats (1-2) were hoping for a more competitive outing. They had played their previous two opponents tight, beating Plainview 30-28 before losing to De Kalb 29-28. And Friday’s game felt like it might go in a similar direction when Wyatt Smith intercepted Graham and returned it for a 25-yard pick-6. That score trimmed Gunter’s early first-quarter lead to 12-6 and appeared to breathe new life in the Pilot Point sideline.
But the Bearcats never capitalized. Instead, they mustered a feeble 38 yards and zero first downs by halftime.
They finished the night with five first downs and 120 total yards, including 84 on the ground. Perhaps even more frustrating for David was the fact that Pilot Point continually found itself inside its own 20-yard line following long kickoffs.
“We talked all week that they’ve got a good kicker. Fair catch it or let it go through the end zone. But what do we do? We bring the first two out,” David said. “So, we’re inside the 20 — sometimes inside the five. We’re not that good enough of a football team to start behind the chains or that deep in our own territory. So, we punt and give them a short field. And they score again.”
Gunter ultimately scored on seven of its nine first-half possessions while building a 49-6 lead by halftime.
The Tigers (4-0) led 26-6 by the end of the first quarter. Their next three scoring drives only took four, three and five plays, respectively. The last score in that sequence was courtesy of Graham, who connected with Cannon Lemberg for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 4:52 left in the first half.
Gunter added another touchdown on its first possession of the second half, then let Graham and the rest of the starters sit for the remainder of the game.
“Give them credit. To me, they wanted it more,” David said. “They are a championship caliber program. You hate getting beat 59-6, but that’s why you play good people like that. They bring out your weaknesses, and you go back to work trying to correct those things. Graham is a very good player. He’s the catalyst of that team. He’s a winner.”