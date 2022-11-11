DUBLIN — Pilot Point ran into a hot team on a cold night.
A stingy defense and an explosive offense fueled Tuscola Jim Ned past Pilot Point 41-0 on Friday night in a bi-district round playoff game at Cervetto Stadium.
The Bearcats, who entered the playoffs by virtue of winning a fourth-place district tiebreaker, finished the season 3-8. The Indians (8-3) won their eighth straight game with the decisive victory.
“They’re a good football team — my hat's off to them,” Pilot Point coach Kyle Peacock said. “Their coaching staff and their kids, they play hard. They’re a good, physical football team, so they’re going to do well.”
Peacock said a lot of the success Jim Ned had early came as the Bearcats missed some tackles. Pilot Point entered the contest wanting to win the turnover battle, Peacock said.
Even though the Bearcats did force a few turnovers, they could not capitalize, especially in the first half when the game was still competitive.
“Our kids played hard, and they fought to the very end, but the cards just didn’t fall the way we wanted them to,” Peacock said.
The Indians turned the ball over twice in the first half, with one of the turnovers — a fumble — occurring deep in Bearcat territory on Jim Ned’s first possession.
Pilot Point moved the ball inside the Indians' 30 on its subsequent series, but failed to convert on a fourth-and-four. The Bearcats did not move inside the Indians' 20 all night.
After the Bearcats turned the ball over on downs, Jim Ned then drove 73 yards in five plays and scored on quarterback Troy Doran's 37-yard touchdown run with 1:26 left in the first quarter. The Indians led 7-0.
The Indians scored with 35 seconds left in the half on a Doran 14-yard pass to tight end David Rodriguez to lead 14-0.
The Bearcats then drove to the Indian 27, with the key play being a 38-yard pass from quarterback Wyatt Smith to wide receiver Asten Kirby. But Elias Alejos' 44-yard field goal try fell short as the half ended.
Jim Ned opened the game up immediately in the third quarter, as Doran scored on a 48-yard run with 10:48 left. The Indians led 21-0 at that point and would go on to put up three more touchdowns.
