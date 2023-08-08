Pilot Point’s football program has one of the richest traditions of any program across the Denton area and statewide.

Pilot Point's 2023 Schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 25 Callisburg 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Plainview (OK) 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 Farmersville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Bells 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 Whitesboro* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Paradise* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Ponder* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Boyd* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 Peaster* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Brock 7:30 p.m.
*District 4-3A DI

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags