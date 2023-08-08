Pilot Point’s football program has one of the richest traditions of any program across the Denton area and statewide.
The Bearcats have three state championships to their name, tied with Ryan for the most in the area, including outright titles in 1981 and 2009 along with a 1980 co-title they share with El Maton Tidehaven. They have made some deep postseason runs in more recent years, too, reaching the third round of the playoffs in 2014 and Round 4 in both 2019 and 2020.
A challenging 3-8 campaign in 2022, when Pilot Point narrowly extended its playoff streak to six years by district tiebreaker, combined with dwindling numbers throughout the football program, left it in a tough spot.
After Kyle Peacock’s resignation in May, Chase Adams took over as the school’s athletic director and head football coach with the task of reinvigorating interest in and engagement with the program.
“Just being positive and trying to get the community excited again about Pilot Point athletics and Pilot Point football,” Adams said after being approved for the roles in June. “Just trying to get it back to where it’s supposed to be and needs to be. Ultimately, just doing what’s best for the kids in the community.
“I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Rumors swirled as to whether the Bearcats would have enough players to field a team, but Adams told the Denton Record-Chronicle that Pilot Point has the numbers to field both a varsity and junior varsity this fall.
Pilot Point's 2023 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 25
Callisburg
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1
at Plainview (OK)
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8
Farmersville
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15
at Bells
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22
Whitesboro*
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29
at Paradise*
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6
Ponder*
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20
at Boyd*
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27
Peaster*
7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3
at Brock
7:30 p.m.
*District 4-3A DI
Star power
With many of the Bearcats’ key contributors from last year gone due to either graduation or transfer, wide receiver/defensive back Crew Chandler is one returner who looks poised to play an integral role.
Chandler hauled in 28 passes for 462 yards and three touchdowns last season, adding 44 tackles (31 solo) and four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. With all-area playmakers gone in quarterback Wyatt Smith and wide receiver Asten Kirby, among others, Chandler is among a few players who could provide crucial production.
Chandler and others’ abilities on the outside will be important as the Bearcats work in a new quarterback amid plenty of change across the skill positions.
Team strength
Wide receiver could be a relative position of strength for Pilot Point with Chandler the most proven among a room with several intriguing players.
Jessy Rangel is one name to watch for after catching six passes for 102 yards last season, including one 42-yard grab. Wide receiver/linebacker Rowdy Robinson is an intriguing newcomer to the team who earned all-area and all-region honors for his exploits with the school’s boys basketball team.
Wide receiver/middle linebacker Carlos Lujan is another player to watch out for in the passing game.
Finding ways to get those playmakers the ball in space could provide an important outlet for the Bearcats’ offense.
Area of concern
Those intriguing playmakers on the roster are left with some sizable shoes to fill given Pilot Point’s key departures.
Smith threw for 1,976 yards and 19 touchdowns with just three interceptions alongside 33 total tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery last season. Kirby caught 71 passes for 1,137 yards and 16 touchdowns, then defensively added 51 total tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.
Offensive lineman Ryan Riney was also lost to graduation after earning all-district and all-area honors last fall. Running back/linebacker Gage Anderson transferred to Tioga after rushing for 716 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 30 tackles.
Those players are just the headliners among a host of losses that leave the Bearcats with plenty of holes to fill.
Replacing those proven contributors will be no small task, but building up the program’s numbers has been a key emphasis for Adams since taking over in June and will remain so heading into the season.
“The numbers are really good. They’re a lot better than they were when we got here,” Adams said. “We’ve increased numbers by about 30 kids since I got here, so it’s been going pretty good. We’re still trying a few things to reach kids, the more the merrier, but we’re feeling good about what we’ve got and where we’re headed.”
Game of the Year
As Pilot Point heads into the 2023 season, no game as of yet holds quite the importance as its season opener against Callisburg.
The contest will represent an early measuring stick of the program’s progress and room for growth. It’s also the Bearcats’ home opener, giving the community a first opportunity to see what the team has to offer firsthand.
A 28-13 win over Callisburg got last season started on a high note for Pilot Point, a result the revamped squad will look to replicate this fall. Callisburg ended up finishing the year 7-5 and returns 15 of 22 starters and 17 lettermen overall, which may make them a tough early test.
A strong showing against the Wildcats could set the tone for a new era of Bearcat football under Adams’ direction.
