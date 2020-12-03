STEPHENVILLE — Pilot Point’s run for a fourth state championship came to an end in the 3A Division I regional final with a 45-28 loss to Jim Ned at Tarleton’s Memorial Stadium.
It’s the second straight season the Bearcats (10-4) advanced to the regional final, and they were hoping to avenge last season’s loss to Brock. Jim Ned (12-1), who upset No. 1 Brock in the regional semifinals last week, advances to the state semifinals.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Pilot Point coach Danny David said. “Dealing with COVID and everything they had to deal with along with a few injuries, I thought they battled hard and had a good season. I couldn’t be any prouder of them. I thought they continued to fight, despite making several mistakes and shooting ourselves in the foot tonight. You have to give Jim Ned credit, they’re a good ball club.”
Pilot Point came in averaging 51 points per game through three rounds of the playoffs, and the offense appeared to be in line for a shootout when quarterback Max Hollar completed a 13-yard pass to Jay Cox on its opening possession to tie the score at 7. But it was the only scoring drive the Bearcats could put together in the first half.
Jim Ned was a one-man wrecking crew against the Bearcats, led by running back Xavier Wishert. Wishert had five total touchdowns for the Indians, four on the ground and an 83-yard kickoff return. The kickoff return came on the ensuing possession after Pilot Point’s opening touchdown in the first quarter and swung the momentum toward the Indians for a 14-7. Jim Ned never trailed again. Wishert ran for 270 yards and four scores. Pilot Point trailed 24-7 at halftime.
The Bearcats’ high-powered offense had no answer for the Indian’s swarming defense. Pilot Point accounted for 376 yards, but couldn’t capitalize on lengthy drives. 1,700-yard running back Ish Harris was limited to just 38 yards on 11 carries on the night. The Bearcats had possessions end three times with a turnover on downs along with a pair of fumbles and an interception that came in the second half.
Pilot Point managed to post three touchdown passes in the second half, but the closest the Bearcats could get in the comeback was a 17-point deficit. Hollar finished the game 17-of-29 passing for 265 yards and four touchdowns. Hollar also added 70 yards on the ground. Aydon Cox was the Bearcats’ leading receiver, hauling in 120 yards on four receptions and a touchdown. Avery Smith had 56 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
“This senior class has done a great job,” David added. “My first year here was when they were freshmen. We’ve been to the playoffs all four years — the last two years in the regional final. They mean a lot to this program and are the building blocks of what we are building on.”