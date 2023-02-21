FRISCO — Pilot Point coach Jaxon Bingham knew that his team would be under fire immediately as they faced off with No. 1-ranked Dallas Madison.

That didn’t stop the Trojans from overwhelming the Bearcats 81-49, ending Pilot Point’s playoff run in the bi-district round before it got the chance to get going.

Pilot Point's Crew Chandler (20) and Angel Yanez (3)
Buy Now

Pilot Point's Crew Chandler (20) and Angel Yanez (3) double-team Dallas Madison's Devion Wilson (3) on Tuesday night at Rock Hill High in Frisco.

 

0
0
0
0
0