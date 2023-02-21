FRISCO — Pilot Point coach Jaxon Bingham knew that his team would be under fire immediately as they faced off with No. 1-ranked Dallas Madison.
That didn’t stop the Trojans from overwhelming the Bearcats 81-49, ending Pilot Point’s playoff run in the bi-district round before it got the chance to get going.
“I don’t know if there’s much slowing the game down against Dallas Madison,” Bingham said. “It’s just handling the pressure. They’re not going to let you run a set offense. We knew that going into it.”
Madison played fast the entire night, hunting points in transition and punishing turnovers that its full-court defense caused. Double teams also haunted Pilot Point all night. It didn’t matter the player — if they took too long to make a decision, the Trojans sent two, leading to doubt, confusion and turnovers.
Even so, there were certain points in the game when the Bearcats found momentum. Coming out of halftime down 43-23, Pilot Point adopted the full-court defense that had been giving them trouble for most of the night.
“We were just trying to change the flow of the game,” Bingham said. “We actually did get a couple of steals right out of it. …We were just trying to change the energy of the game in our favor."
They found success, limiting the Trojans to only 10 points in the third. An Angel Yanez tip-in at the end of the quarter cut the lead to 54-37, giving hope to the Bearcats for the first time since the first quarter.
Unfortunately for Pilot Point, it would be the closest they got to the Trojans. Madison exerted its will in the fourth, with the lead ballooning to 35 at one point. The Bearcats’ depth began to sting as well, with starters losing gas with nothing to show for it.
With 2:16 left in the game, Bingham pulled his starters, conceding the game to Madison.
Forward Rowdy Robinson, who finished with 10 points, was proud of how his team ended the year, considering what was expected of them at the beginning of the season.
“Take a group of kids that were like the Bad News Bears and put us in fourth place, when people put us at seventh in the district,” Robinson said. “They had no hope in us, they didn’t believe in us, and we just pushed through and really did it. I’m really proud of them.”
Pilot Point will have plenty of returning seniors next year, with Robinson being one of them. As a team that started off needing to develop chemistry and experience, Bingham was proud of where the Bearcats ended up even if they didn’t go as far as they wanted.
“We started 0-5, and we really didn’t have a lot of varsity experience at the start of the year,” Bingham said. “So I was extremely proud of how we responded through those first tournaments. … Then they really started to jell during the middle of district.
“I thought they gave everything they have.”
