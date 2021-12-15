PILOT POINT — Wednesday morning would have appeared to be just another sleepy day for the town of Pilot Point with the holidays just around the corner.
However, inside the gymnasium of Pilot Point High School, it was a day of great joy and hope for the Bearcats football program.
At the center of it all was Ish Harris, and rightfully so.
The senior running back and linebacker officially inked his long-standing commitment to Texas A&M in front of a gym packed with family and friends. The Signing Day ceremony signified the beginning of a new chapter for Harris and a proud moment for all involved.
“He’s worked hard,” Pilot Point coach Danny David said. “He’s done a lot of good things for Pilot Point, not only in football, but in track and basketball. Look at the turnout here, you can see what people think about Ish.
“Our other guys came to see that a kid from Pilot Point can make it to the [Southeastern Conference]. Just to have the recognition of A&M and for them to have an athlete like Ish, I think it’s going to help our future athletes that we got coming up. We wish him nothing but the best of luck as he moves forward.”
Harris was one of the featured players for Pilot Point during his time as a Bearcat, racking up 2,619 rushing yards and 35 scores on the ground. That was highlighted by a sensational junior campaign where he finished with a 1,000-yard season and 18 touchdowns while being named the District 4-3A offensive player of the year.
And while the prospect of taking his talents to College Station and playing a premier athletic conference such as the SEC, for Harris Wednesday represented a time to reflect on his time at Pilot Point.
“My four years I had great coaches who taught me the ropes and turned me into a young man,” Harris said. “Now it’s time for me to go to A&M and turn into a man. Every day we worked during the summer, and we got better and better. So, I’d like to thank all my coaches for that.”
In his final season, Harris helped lift the Bearcats to a playoff berth by rushing for 831 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 191 receiving yards and two more scores.
But Harris’ commitment to the Aggies was not purely based on football reasons.
“What really stood out was that I wanted to be an engineer,” Harris said. “That’s one of the best schools in the nation, and then, also on the football field, they continue to produce top-level talent. So, I want to go there and develop and then get better.”
For David, he was able to see the progression that Harris made and the maturity level rise over his four-year career. Given that Harris presented such gifted ability at an early age, it was hard to remember that he was just a kid.
“He looked about that big when he was in eighth grade,” David said. “You feel like he was always a man, but really you have to take a step back and understand that he was a kid. He had a lot of maturing to do, and he’s done that. You can see that in his maturity, in the way he acts, and the way he carried himself.”
Though, as David mentioned, Harris is not afraid of the spotlight and making the most of his opportunities.
“He likes the light though, and that’s not always a bad thing either,” David said. “Because he’ll talk a little bit, but he can also back it up.”
Appropriately so, when asked what he was most looking forward to in his commitment to A&M, Harris echoed the sentiment given by his coach.
“I’m looking forward to just the environment,” Harris said. “Just running out in front of 110,000 people, there’s no better feeling. So, I’m ready to get there.”
