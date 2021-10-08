PILOT POINT — Pilot Point moved to 3-0 in District 4-3A Division I after topping Paradise 35-21 at Massey Stadium on Friday night.
However, Pilot Point coach Danny David said his Bearcats have a long way to go before they can consider themselves championship contenders.
“We didn’t play very good,” David said. “We’re very thankful for the win, but if we’re going to be a championship team that’s going to play deep in the playoffs, we can’t make the mistakes — we can’t give up the penalties. … We’re too deep into he season to be making the mistakes we made tonight.”
Despite David’s assessment, Pilot Point racked up 523 yards against a stingy Paradise defense that surrendered just 79 points during its first five games. Pilot Point’s defense held the Panthers to 363 total offensive yards.
Pilot Point’s offense was led by Texas A&M commit Ish Harris and Gage Anderson, as well as quarterback Wyatt Smith and receiver Aydon Cox.
“Coming in, I felt we could run the ball on them. Aydon is just a big time talent,” David said. “That’s the way we’re going to have to be if we’re going to win, is balance and take care of the ball.”
Harris ended the night with 163 yards and two scores on 18 carries. Cox finished Friday with 155 yards and two scores on just five catches.
Leading Pilot Point’s offense was quarterback Wyatt Smith. Smith compiled 190 yards and two scores, while competing 10 of 19 passes.
David said Smith is still inexperienced, but believes the more he plays, the better he’ll get.
“I’m glad we’ve got him and not have to defend him. He does a good job throwing the ball around and making some plays,” David said.
Pilot Point and Paradise traded blows in the first half and it was Paradise that opened the scoring.
Following a fourth-down stop by the Panther defense, Carter Stainton connected with Austin Iglesias for a 55-yard touchdown down the left sideline for an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Pilot Point answered with under two minutes left in the first quarter when Cox corralled a Smith pass for the tying score.
The Bearcat run game would dominate the second quarter and the two-man backfield of Harris and Anderson ran through the Panther defense.
With seven minutes left in the half, Smith scampered 13 yards to the left pylon to give Pilot Point the lead. Harris completed a successful two-point conversion for a 15-7 lead at halftime.
Harris and Anderson combined to rush for 150 yards in the first half — more than half of Pilot Point’s 270 total yards for the half.
Smith and Cox connected again coming out of the half, this time for 36 yards and a 21-7 lead for the Bearcats.
Harris controlled the game on the ground for Pilot Point, adding a 4-yard score just seconds into the final frame, extending Pilot Point’s lead to 28-7.
While Stainton would bring Paradise to within 28-14, Harris slashed through the Paradise defense for a 47-yard score and a 35-14 lead. Paradise’s Casey Nocks added an 8-yard score with under 2 minutes to play.
“Defensively, we can’t give up 21 points. We can’t do that,” David said. “We’re bending and we’re breaking. We just can’t do that to win down the road.”
Pilot Point has another critical district meeting next week when the Bearcats travel to Whitesboro.
When asked what his team needs to improve on during the week, David’s response was “everything.”
“All the fundamentals of football — tackling better. Making better decisions. Just do the little things. We’re still not doing the little things right,” David said.