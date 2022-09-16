PILOT POINT — Pilot Point dropped its third consecutive game Friday, falling 56-19 to Bells at Massey Stadium.
Bells dominated the game on the ground, utilizing an option offense and attempting just one pass play.
“Not something you see every week so you try and take your scout team and play it the best they can to give them the right look, but everything is faster on Friday,” Pilot Point coach Kyle Peacock said on the difficulty Bells’ offense presents.
Peacock said he would like to see more consistency on offense, but “hiccups” cost his team Friday.
“We’ll get a penalty and it’ll get us off,” he said. “Once you start getting behind the sticks, you kind of get off your game plan and it’s harder to get back on.
“At one point it’s a two-point game. We’re out there and we’re battling with them. Their first touchdown was right off of us on the opening kickoff.”
And that hiccup Peacock referenced was a fumble by Austin Kirby, who lost control of the ball around the 12-yard line before it was corralled by Bells.
Bells made no mistake, and a 1-yard score from Brock Baker gave Bells an early 7-0 lead.
Pilot Point answered on its next drive, which lasted more than six minutes. After a mix of run and passes, including two fourth-down conversions, Gage Anderson punched it in from 2 yards out for the score. The Bearcats, however, missed the PAT and trailed 7-6.
Bells’ Spencer Hinds widened the gap quickly following a 61-yard score, but Pilot Point responded to start the second quarter with a 2-yard Collin Lynch score, shrinking Bells’ lead to 13-12.
Bells dominated the remainder of the first half, outscoring the Bearcats 22-0 in the final nine minutes of play. Hinds, Baker and Jacob Aaron all added rushing scores to give Bells a 35-12 lead at halftime.
The Panthers’ Grady Waldrip added to the Bells onslaught with a 2-yard score. Hinds and Bryson Thompson added two final scores, expanding their lead to 56-12.
Anderson added a score for Pilot Point with 4:35 remaining.
The Bearcats (1-3) open District 4-3A action next week as they travel to undefeated Whitesboro, and Peacock knows the challenge that awaits his young and inexperienced team.
“Whitesboro went to the regional final last year and they returned a lot of the team,” Peacock said. “Our kids are going to have to play their A-game. It’s a different type of offense than what we saw tonight. Again, my big worry is getting my kids’ mistakes fixed and being better at what we do.”
