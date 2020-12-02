Max Hollar thought his senior season might be over. The Pilot Point Bearcats’ do-it-all quarterback suffered a leg injury in his team’s first district game on Sept. 25, and the initial fear was that he may have hurt his Achilles tendon.
The problem was that no one really knew that for sure, and it felt like an eternity waiting for an official confirmation.
“It was scary that it could all be over,” Hollar said. Another player landed awkwardly on Hollar and punctured the back of his lower leg between the calf and ankle and caused it to bleed. “They couldn’t figure out what was wrong the first week, so I had to get an MRI, but that was hectic because of all the COVID stuff. Luckily, there was good news.”
Hollar’s MRI revealed it wasn’t his Achilles but rather his soleus muscle, which runs just below the knee to the heel. He had three blood clots that were dangerous and required surgery, but could be taken care of without ending his season.
Hollar missed only three games and picked up right where he left off. His comeback story is one of many examples this season of hurdles that could have derailed the Bearcats’ season but instead galvanized a program that is back in the Class 3A Region I final for the second year in a row.
Pilot Point (10-3) will face Tuscola Jim Ned (11-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tarleton State University in Stephenville.
A win would propel the Bearcats to their first state semifinal appearance since winning their last state title in 2009.
“Last year was the furthest I had ever gone, and the same for everyone else,” Hollar said. “It’s exciting to think that we could go all the way, and I think we can. We just have to play to our full potential.”
Perhaps no one exemplifies playing to their full potential more than Hollar. In his three playoff games alone, the dual-threat star has accounted for 537 rushing yards, 293 more through the air and 13 total touchdowns. Pilot Point won those games by an average margin of 32.33 points per game and has won five of its last six dating back to the regular season.
But it wasn’t without a few hurdles to overcome.
The Bearcats had just reclaimed their rhythm on both sides of the ball when Hollar returned from his injury on Oct. 23. They beat Ponder 18-13 that night, then overwhelmed Boyd the following week, 52-14.
But a combination of injuries and poor grades decimated the depth chart and caused a reshuffling of the deck just before the regular-season finale.
“I felt like everything was firing on all cylinders. We were rolling and getting ready to play Brock, and then we lose a bunch of guys,” Pilot Point coach Danny David said. “We had already made the playoffs, but then we get hammered.”
David was referring to his team’s dismal 66-21 loss to Brock. So many guys were playing out of position and getting used to new roles, and with playoffs on the horizon, the outlook didn’t look promising.
“Those guys got comfortable with every rep they got, though,” David said. “They’re in their fourth week now, and everyone is playing great. They’re all working incredibly hard, and that’s what you need this time of year.”
Especially with Jim Ned on the horizon.
The Indians haven’t lost since their season opener and are coming off a 19-16 win over Brock, the No. 1-ranked team in 3A Division I. They also beat Paradise and Dalhart to set up this date with Pilot Point, and Xavier Wishert is clearly the catalyst, rushing for 1,693 yards and 26 touchdowns.
He also has 112 receiving yards.
“We beat them in the first round last year, but they have a tremendous running back who may be the best running back in the state,” David said. “Their offensive line is big, and they move well together.
“They are used to winning. You don’t just knock off Brock without being really good.”
Hollar agreed, but said he feels confident in the way he and the rest of the Bearcats are playing.
Jim Ned just happens to be one more hurdle to overcome.
“A lot of people thought we wouldn’t be as good as we are now after last year,” Hollar said. “Being able to prove everyone wrong and showing that we can do this is exciting. We are happy to be where we are.”