PILOT POINT — Pilot Point’s valiant effort fell short on Tuesday night as Whitesboro prevailed in the clutch to win 61-49.
“I love how hard our guys played,” Pilot Point coach Jeff Price said. “That’s the game of basketball right there. … We’re tied 3 minutes to go, whoever hits those next couple shots is going to have the advantage, ’cause the other team’s going to pull it out.”
It was a crucial district game for both teams. At fourth in the district, Pilot Point (7-13, 4-3 in district) needed a win to keep pace with the rest of the teams, while Whitesboro (10-11, 7-1) needed a victory to stay within range of the top team, Ponder.
When Pilot Point forward Rowdy Robinson tied the game at 49 with 3 minutes remaining, it looked like the Bearcats would have a chance at pulling off the upset. However, Whitesboro responded quickly, scoring on three consecutive possessions to put the game at 55-49. Pilot Point would never score again.
“We had to start pressing a bit, because we were running out of time,” Price said. “We didn’t really run our offense all the way through — we kind of took some tough shots.”
It was clear from the start that it would be a close game. Scoring came quickly for both teams, but Pilot Point took the lead after a couple of minutes. They hit on three of four 3-pointers, eventually ending the first quarter with a slim 17-14 lead.
Whitesboro began to turn things around in the second quarter. The game slowed down and mistakes piled up for the Bearcats, which missed a couple of easy chances at the rim and reached eight fouls by the end of the quarter. The last two gave Whitesboro four free throws that they made, tying the game at 24 heading into halftime.
“I feel like we started arguing with each other, and when we do that, we kind of break down as a team and get into each others’ heads,” Pilot Point guard Crew Chandler said.
The third quarter began with Whitesboro coming out hot, going on a 10-3 run and taking the lead at 34-27 for the first time since the first quarter. Pilot Point chipped away at the lead but ultimately ended the third still behind 42-38.
Whitesboro started the fourth quarter by lengthening its lead to 45-38 with a 3-pointer. Despite not having led since the second quarter, Pilot Point stayed resilient. A Chandler 3-pointer cut the deficit to 47-45 before they eventually tied things up.
“We did one thing good, and it kind of boosted us all up, and kind of gave everyone the feeling that ‘We got this still,’” Chandler said.
It’s that refusal to give up and resilience that Price was most proud of.
“Our kids just kept responding every time” Price said. “I was really proud of them, we just came up a little short.”
It’s a tough loss for Pilot Point, which lost a chance to make up ground at the top of the district. Nevertheless, the team can’t afford to dwell on the loss if it wants to have a chance to make waves in the playoffs.
“We’re moving on. We lost to them in the first half, and we still finished fourth,” Price said. “We need to win on Friday and put ourselves back in a good spot.”
