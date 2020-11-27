The Pilot Point Bearcats took care of business in their Class 3A Division I Region I quarterfinal bout on Friday, thumping Bushland in a 49-14 beatdown.
Pilot Point’s offense was carried by a pair of spectacular performances from Ish Harris and Max Hollar, with Harris rushing for 233 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns and Hollar racking 151 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns.
Avery Smith was all over for the Bearcats defensively with three interceptions, while Harris did his part with two picks.
Pilot Point is 10-3 this season following the win and will advance to the Class 3A Division I Region I final next week, when the Bearcats will face Tuscola Jim Ned.