Longtime coach Danny David enjoyed Pilot Point’s 2021 season and playoff appearance, but it felt much different than his previous 31 years on the sideline.
Two of his greatest supporters — parents Louis and Joella — passed away within months of each other earlier in the year. Their absence from the Bearcats’ games last year had David beginning to mull the next chapter of his life.
David, who went 39-22 in his five years as Pilot Point’s head coach, recently decided to hang up his whistle.
The 1983 Pilot Point graduate has handed the reins to his offensive coordinator, Kyle Peacock, and will retire following the 2022-23 school year.
David, 57, will remain the school’s athletic director and help assist Peacock in his transitional 2022 season.
“It’s time for someone else to step in,” David said. “I’ve been very fortunate to coach here. This is my hometown and I want this thing to be like it was when Coach [G.A.] Moore was here.”
Moore, a revered Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor inductee, coached David in the early 1980s when David was a star quarterback for the Bearcats, winning a pair of state titles.
David began his collegiate career at North Texas before transferring to Tarleton State, where he was a two-time All-TIAA selection and the 1987 TIAA Offensive Player of the Year.
David went on to become an assistant coach under Moore and won two state titles at Celina.
He also coached for 12 years at Collinsville before taking the Pilot Point job in 2017, where he swiftly found success with the Class 3A Division I program. The Bearcats won 12 games in 2019.
In his 32 years of coaching, David-coached teams reached the playoffs 27 times.
“I was able to experience seven state championships as a player and coach,” he said. “I was blessed.”
Now, he said, he’ll have more time to tend to his cattle and watch the program proceed under Peacock, a 2005 Pilot Point graduate.
“He is ready to be a head coach and he has a good nucleus of young talent,” David said. “He’s a Pilot Point guy, so this is very important to him.”
