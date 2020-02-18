CELINA — One game into ending a 14-year playoff drought, Pilot Point’s season ended with a 58-27 loss to the state’s No. 16-ranked 3A team, Howe — a game that was never in doubt.
From the tip, Howe used its size advantage to jump out to a 10-2 lead after three and a half minutes, thanks to its 6-foot-3 junior post Sierra Copeland’s four straight baskets in the paint.
It was a recurring theme for Howe as it routinely exploited the undersized Pilot Point interior defense, stretching the lead to 17-2 after the first quarter and 31-4 at the half.
Freshman guard Aaliyah Jordan was the lone scorer for Pilot Point in the first half and finished with six points and five rebounds as Pilot Point made just two of its 15 shots.
“We knew it was going to be a tough task from the very beginning,” coach David Lay said. “I think [Howe] goes 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 and our tallest player is 5-8 — generously — so it was going to be a tall task.”
That length caused a lot of problems for Pilot Point’s offense as well, blocking six shots and outrebounding Pilot Point 24-17. The bulk of those rebounds were credited to Copeland and senior forward Ally Harvey.
The second half saw Pilot Point finally get into some sort of rhythm offensively, but it could not make a dent in the deficit. Harley Jones drained her first of two 3-pointers to start the half as she finished with a team-high seven points.
“I think the second half was more representative of who we were as a team this year,” Lay said. “But with the bright lights shining against an experienced team, it just wasn’t our night.”
Lay added he was proud of his team in general, not only with the way they responded and played in the second half, but for the entire season, even though the overall record might not reflect on it.
Despite finishing 6-19 on the year, Pilot Point was able to end its playoff drought, finishing third in a tough district with ranked teams like Ponder and Pottsboro. Lay said it was a testament to the hard work put in by the team to get over the hump after just missing the playoffs by a game last year.
Getting into the playoffs and whetting that appetite sets the process in motion, Lay added.
“The girls hopefully understand how successful we can be,” he said. “I think the younger kids scored the bulk of our points tonight, so we have a bright future.”