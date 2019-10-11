PILOT POINT — Pilot Point (6-1, 3-0) wasted little time in rolling to a convincing 71-0 win over Ponder (2-5, 0-3) in District 4-3A Division I play at Massey Stadium.
Pilot Point raced out to a 29-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 50-0 at halftime as they had six scoring drives in the first half of five plays or less.
After Ponder punted on the first drive of the game, Pilot Point needed just four plays to break the ice as quarterback Jacob Pitts scored on a 14-yard run and added the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Ponder then went 3-and-out on its next series, and Pilot Point added to the lead as Javon Bruce scored on a 35-yard run with Pitts adding the two-point conversion on the ground, making it 16-0, and the rout was on.
A Ponder fumble on the next series resulted in another one-play scoring drive as Pitts hooked up with Javin Bruce for a 40-yard touchdown pass, running the lead to 22-0, while still in the first quarter. After a Ponder punt, Javon Bruce added his second touchdown run of the game from 16 yards out to push the lead to 29-0 with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
Pilot Point Javin Bruce (5) breaks tackles by Ponder defenders Juke Kelly (33) and John Sweeden (7) to score a touchdown during their game Friday October 11, 2019, in Pilot Point, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Pilot Point tight end Aydon Cox (1) is congratulated by Jay Cox (6), Javin Bruce (5) and Jabari Anderson (8) after scoring a touchdown during their game against Ponder Friday October 11, 2019, in Pilot Point, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Pilot Point quarterback Jacob Pitts (4) runs for a touchdown with blocking help from Jabari Anderson (8) during their game against Ponder Friday October 11, 2019, in Pilot Point, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Pilot Point Javin Bruce (5) breaks tackles by Ponder defenders Juke Kelly (33) and John Sweeden (7) to score a touchdown during their game Friday October 11, 2019, in Pilot Point, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Pilot Point tight end Aydon Cox (1) is congratulated by Jay Cox (6), Javin Bruce (5) and Jabari Anderson (8) after scoring a touchdown during their game against Ponder Friday October 11, 2019, in Pilot Point, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Pilot Point quarterback Jacob Pitts (4) runs for a touchdown with blocking help from Jabari Anderson (8) during their game against Ponder Friday October 11, 2019, in Pilot Point, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Pilot Point defensive end Aydon Cox sacks Ponder quarteback Chase Taylor (11) during their game Friday October 11, 2019, in Pilot Point, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Al Key
The second quarter was more of the same as Pitts added a 12-yard run and a 71-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Aydon Cox to extend the lead to 43-0. Pilot Point started working in several backups at this point in the second quarter, with Ish Harris adding a short touchdown run late in the second quarter to push the lead to 50-0 before halftime.
Pilot Point’s defense was outstanding as well, holding Ponder to just 15 yards of total offense in the first half, and after allowing a first down on the game’s first play, the Bearcats wouldn’t allow another Ponder first down until the final drive of the first half. The second half started out with more of the same as Javin Bruce returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown to make it 57-0. Pilot Point rolled up 588 yards of offense on the night, while holding Ponder to just 62 yards of offense.
Pitts led the Pilot Point offense, completing all eight of his passes for 222 yards and two touchdown passes, he also ran for two touchdowns on his only two carries of the night and added in a pair of two-point conversion runs for good measure.
Pilot Point 71,Ponder 0
Ponder
0
0
0
0
—
0
Pilot Point
29
21
7
14
—
71
PP — Jacob Pitts 14 run (Jacob Pitts run)
PP — Javon Bruce 35 run (Jacob Pitts run)
PP — Javin Bruce 40 pass from Jacob Pitts (pass failed)
PP — Javon Bruce 16 run (OMAR TREJO kick)
PP — Jacob Pitts 12 run (OMAR TREJO kick)
PP — Aydon Cox 71 pass from Jacob Pitts (OMAR TREJO kick)
PP — Ish Harris 7 run (OMAR TREJO kick)
PP — Javin Bruce 74 kickoff return (OMAR TREJO kick)
PP — Jay Cox 7 run (OMAR TREJO kick)
PP — Max Hollar 44 run (OMAR TREJO kick)
PD
PP
First Downs
7
22
Rushing Yards
47-51
27-339
Passing Yards
11
249
Passing
1-1-0
10-13-0
Punts-Avg
8-31.63
0-0.00
Penalties
7-55
5-55
Fumbles-Lost
2-2
1-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — PD: Terrance Clark 26-65, Tre Carter 2-11, Juke Kelley 1-1, Demetri Stowers 1-0, John Sweeden 1--1, Chase Taylor 16--25, PP: Ish Harris 9-112, Javon Bruce 5-83, Max Hollar 5-81, Jay Cox 6-37, Jacob Pitts 2-26.
Passing — PD: Chase Taylor 1-1-0-11, PP: Jacob Pitts 8-8-0-222, Max Hollar 2-5-0-27.
Receiving — PD: John Sweeden 1-11, PP: Aydon Cox 2-94, Javin Bruce 3-70, Jabari Anderson 2-48, JA’VION CORNELIUS 1-14, Jay Cox 1-13, Javon Bruce 1-10.