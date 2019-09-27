PILOT POINT — For a split-second Friday night, Aydon Cox thought he was going to drop the biggest pass of the game.
The Pilot Point Bearcats were tied with perennial powerhouse Brock midway through the fourth quarter and faced a third-and-nine from near midfield. Pilot Point quarterback Jacob Pitts took the ensuing snap and rolled to his right on a broken play, and after surveying his options, found Cox alone down the near sideline.
Cox juggled the ball — but only momentarily.
The sophomore snared the pass out of midair and bolted down the sidelines for a 48-yard touchdown. That score proved to be the difference, as Pilot Point (4-1, 1-0 District 4-3A Division I) hung on to beat Brock 20-14 in the District 4-3A Division I opener.
“Jacob rolled out and the safety went to the [other] side,” Cox said. “I was just wide open. I thought I was going to drop it, but I looked up and just saw it in my hands.”
The win marked the first time the Bearcats have beaten the Eagles. Pilot Point had lost its last three meetings against Brock by a combined 136-26, including a 49-18 loss last year.
Pilot Point defensive end Drayden Lawson (59) and running back Kaleb Ratliff (3) get hyped up on the sidelines during the game against Brock on Sept. 27, 2019 in Pilot Point.
Kara Dry
“It’s huge that we finally won a big game,” Pilot Point coach Danny David said. “The kids played hard and deserved this victory. Hopefully they have the confidence now that they can beat teams in the upper echelon of the state. The effort was unbelievable.”
Just minutes before Cox scored the go-ahead touchdown, Brock tied the game at 14 on a 4-yard run by Cash Jones.
Jones’ score was set up by a 30-yard screen on third-and-seven, which put the Eagles in Pilot Point territory. But that was one of the few big plays the Bearcats surrendered, as their defense clamped down to preserve the victory.
Pilot Point denied Brock’s fake punt attempt with inside four minutes to get the ball back.
“Offense is fun and pretty, but defense wins championships,” David said. “That’s what we expect, and that’s the way we want to play defense.”
Pitts ended the night 6-for-12 for 120 yards, with his lone touchdown coming on the pass to Cox. He also added 85 yards on the ground, bouncing back from a tough outing last week in Pilot Point’s 35-0 loss to Gunter.
“It’s a very big [win],” Pitts said. “Last week we got beat by Gunter and made a lot of mistakes. We’ve been practicing, came out and made it happen.”
With the win, the Bearcats are off to their best start since 2015, when they began the season 5-0.
“These kids need to enjoy this,” David said. “These are memories that will never be taken away from them.”
Pilot Point 20,Brock 14
Brock
0
0
7
7
—
14
Pilot Point
0
6
0
14
—
20
PP — Javon Bruce 2 run (kick failed)
BR — Cash Jones 30 run (Tatum Saathoff kick)
PP — Javon Bruce 48 run (Coleton Beathard pass from Jacob Pitts)
BR — Cash Jones 4 run (Tatum Saathoff kick)
PP — Aydon Cox 48 pass from Jacob Pitts (kick failed)
BR
PP
First Downs
14
12
Rushing Yards
43-228
30-191
Passing Yards
76
120
Passing
7-10-0
6-12-1
Punts-Avg
4-29.00
4-33.00
Penalties
5-40
3-20
Fumbles-Lost
2-0
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — BR: Cash Jones 25-169, Kutter Wilson 9-27, Myles Semas 4-22, Luke Dillingham 2-9, Logan Lightfoot 2-1, Jaxon Gleaton 1-0, PP: Javon Bruce 13-107, Jacob Pitts 15-85, Javin Bruce 2--1.