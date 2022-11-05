Pilot Point junior Addison Hite won the Class 3A individual state championship Saturday to headline a successful final day for area athletes at the state cross country meet.

Classes 6A, 4A and 2A ran on Day 1, and Braswell freshman Macy Wingard was the top area finisher of the day, taking 10th place in the 6A girls race. The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down the top area competitors from Saturday's 5A and 3A races below.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you