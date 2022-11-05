Pilot Point junior Addison Hite won the Class 3A individual state championship Saturday to headline a successful final day for area athletes at the state cross country meet.
Classes 6A, 4A and 2A ran on Day 1, and Braswell freshman Macy Wingard was the top area finisher of the day, taking 10th place in the 6A girls race. The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down the top area competitors from Saturday's 5A and 3A races below.
Class 3A
After winning the 3A Region II meet by more than 21 seconds, Hite took home the state championship Saturday with a time of 12:01.2 in the 2-mile race. She ended up with a tighter race than at regionals, finishing four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher and 11.9 seconds away from third.
With the victory, Hite built on her eighth-place finish at last year's state meet, where she ran a 12:01.0. She previously ran a 13:48.14 at this fall's regional race.
Hite was joined in this year's race by the entire Pilot Point girls team, which finished 10th overall after taking third place at the 3A Region II meet.
Freshman Ava Smith finished 15th in a time of 12:44.8 as the team's second-best finisher. Freshmen Daiyton Deleon (66th), Peytyn Goodin (72nd) and Rylee Lemarr (85th) also competed at the meet along with seniors Ava Dennis (97th) and Rocio Luna (100th).
Ponder freshman Rylie Rivers finished 86th in a time of 13:46.3. Rivers qualified for the state meet as the 20th-place finisher at regionals.
Then on the boys side, Ponder's Hayden Long finished 32nd with a time of 17:11.5 as the lone area competitor in the boys race.
Class 5A
In the 5A boys race, Denton High's Wyatt Athey took fourth place in 15:25.2 to lead the way among a trio of area competitors. Athey previously finished sixth at the 5A Region I race with a time of 15.41.0 to qualify for state.
Ryan's Brady Jackson took 18th with a time of 16:06.2. He qualified for the meet after taking seventh at regionals in 15:43.0.
Argyle's Tyler Westrom came in 30th in 16:20.1, nearly matching his regional time of 16:20.0 that helped him place 15th there and qualify for state.
Then on the girls side, Denton High's Lenna Tran finished 68th in 20:03.9 as the lone area competitor.